ETV Bharat / state

Three Girls Killed As Car Hits Parked Truck In Guwahati, Driver Flees Scene

Guwahati: Three girls were killed in a devastating late-night road accident after their car collided with a truck parked on the roadside in Guwahati on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the victims were returning home after attending a comedy show in Guwahati when the mishap occurred. The car, a white Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which was driving at a very high speed rammed into a truck parked on the roadside in Mathghariya area of Guwahati, police said. Two girls died on the spot and one succumbed to her injuries in Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, they added.

The accident took place at around 3.40 am and upon information, a team from Noonmati police station reached the spot and took the victims to the hospital. Among the three victims, two have been identified as Pooja Saha and Akankhya Saikia, while the third is still to be identified.