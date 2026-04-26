Three Girls Killed As Car Hits Parked Truck In Guwahati, Driver Flees Scene
Police said the car driver fled the scene after the accident and is currently absconding. Efforts are on to trace him, they said.
Published : April 26, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
Guwahati: Three girls were killed in a devastating late-night road accident after their car collided with a truck parked on the roadside in Guwahati on Sunday, police said.
According to police, the victims were returning home after attending a comedy show in Guwahati when the mishap occurred. The car, a white Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which was driving at a very high speed rammed into a truck parked on the roadside in Mathghariya area of Guwahati, police said. Two girls died on the spot and one succumbed to her injuries in Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, they added.
The accident took place at around 3.40 am and upon information, a team from Noonmati police station reached the spot and took the victims to the hospital. Among the three victims, two have been identified as Pooja Saha and Akankhya Saikia, while the third is still to be identified.
Guwahati DCP Jayanta Sarathi Borah said that police received information about the road accident at around 3.50 am. "A team had immediately reached the spot and an effort was initiated to rescue the victims. However, two of them were found dead on the spot and one died in the hospital," the DCP said.
The driver of the car fled the scene after the accident and is currently absconding, police said. Investigations are on and efforts are underway to trace the driver," the DCP said.
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