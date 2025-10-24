ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Three Friends Die By Suicide In Three Days In Abdullapurmet

Hyderabad: Three friends from Koheda village in Abdullapurmet mandal, Rangareddy district, Telangana, allegedly died by suicide within three days this week. The individuals, including two young women, had studied together from class six to class ten. The reasons remain unclear, and the separate incidents in such a short period are being investigated. On Tuesday evening, police stated that Garya Vaishnavi (18), suffering from stomach pain, went to her bedroom after telling her mother she would bathe. When she failed to respond for a long time, her concerned parents forced open the locked door. They found Vaishnavi dead in her room.