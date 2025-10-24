Telangana: Three Friends Die By Suicide In Three Days In Abdullapurmet
The deceased, including two young women, studied together from classes six to ten; unclear reasons make the closely timed incidents mysterious.
Published : October 24, 2025 at 2:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Three friends from Koheda village in Abdullapurmet mandal, Rangareddy district, Telangana, allegedly died by suicide within three days this week. The individuals, including two young women, had studied together from class six to class ten. The reasons remain unclear, and the separate incidents in such a short period are being investigated.
On Tuesday evening, police stated that Garya Vaishnavi (18), suffering from stomach pain, went to her bedroom after telling her mother she would bathe. When she failed to respond for a long time, her concerned parents forced open the locked door.
They found Vaishnavi dead in her room.
After news of Vaishnavi's death was reported, her classmate Satali Rakesh (21) informed his family he would sleep in a shuttered room near their house on Wednesday night. The next morning, his mother found him deceased.
In the same village, Buddha Narasimha's second daughter, Sreeja (18), who also studied with Vaishnavi and Rakesh through class ten, died on Thursday morning. At the time, her father was at work, and her two sisters were at home. At 11.45 am, her younger sister, Nandini, who is disabled, informed her brother, suspecting some unusual behaviour from Sreeja. They entered the locked room and found Sreeja deceased. Locals have commented on possible connections between the cases. Hayathnagar Police are investigating the incidents.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
