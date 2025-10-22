Three Friends Die After Motorcycle Strikes Road Barrier In Delhi
Families and locals blame poor lighting and unsafe NHAI road conditions for the accident and subsequent deaths.
Published : October 22, 2025 at 5:13 PM IST
New Delhi: At least three youths died in a motorcycle crash at Swaroop Nagar late Monday night when they were on the way to the national capital, Delhi, from Murthal in Haryana, officials said.
The accident took place on the Libaspur flyover along GT Road on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at around 1.30 am.
According to officials, the motorcycle struck a cement road barrier and caught fire. “The collision was so severe that it killed three youths on the spot,” they said.
Police said the trio, Mohit, Sumit, and Anurag, all residents of Nangloi and reportedly friends, were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash. “They were overspeeding, which has contributed to the accident,” they said.
Soon after the accident, emergency responders, including the fire department, arrived quickly and extinguished the blaze. “It was too late to save the victims. They were taken to a government hospital in Burari, where doctors confirmed their deaths,” said an official.
On the other hand, family members and locals alleged that poorly maintained roads and a lack of proper signage contributed to the crash. “Cement barricades placed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) did not meet safety norms. The area had broken road sections, no reflectors or proper lighting, and non-functional streetlights,” said the relatives.
Police said no eyewitnesses were present at the scene, and an investigation is ongoing. “A case has been registered, and the bodies have been handed over to the families after post-mortem examinations,” they said.
Read More