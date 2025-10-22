ETV Bharat / state

Three Friends Die After Motorcycle Strikes Road Barrier In Delhi

New Delhi: At least three youths died in a motorcycle crash at Swaroop Nagar late Monday night when they were on the way to the national capital, Delhi, from Murthal in Haryana, officials said.

The accident took place on the Libaspur flyover along GT Road on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at around 1.30 am.

According to officials, the motorcycle struck a cement road barrier and caught fire. “The collision was so severe that it killed three youths on the spot,” they said.

Police said the trio, Mohit, Sumit, and Anurag, all residents of Nangloi and reportedly friends, were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash. “They were overspeeding, which has contributed to the accident,” they said.