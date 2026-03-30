ETV Bharat / state

Three Foreign Women From Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan Arrested In Uttarakhand For Illegal Stay

Dehradun: Police have arrested three foreign women staying illegally in Uttarakhand's Dehradun. Of the three arrested women, one hails from Kyrgyzstan and two are from Uzbekistan.

According to the police, one of the arrested women had initially arrived in India on a one-year visa; however, after her visa expired, she did not return to her home country but instead began residing in India illegally. The other two arrested foreign women had entered India illegally via Nepal.

All three women had procured forged Indian documents through acquaintances in India. Furthermore, one of the arrested women had previously been arrested and jailed by the Bihar Police for residing in India using forged documents.

The three foreign women were discovered residing under suspicious circumstances in a flat located on the third floor of a residential complex in Dehradun. When asked to produce valid documents authorizing their stay in India, they were unable to present any such proof. Based on these suspicions, the police detained the three women for interrogation.