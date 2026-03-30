Three Foreign Women From Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan Arrested In Uttarakhand For Illegal Stay
According to the police, the trio had procured forged Indian documents through acquaintances in India.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 11:40 AM IST
Dehradun: Police have arrested three foreign women staying illegally in Uttarakhand's Dehradun. Of the three arrested women, one hails from Kyrgyzstan and two are from Uzbekistan.
According to the police, one of the arrested women had initially arrived in India on a one-year visa; however, after her visa expired, she did not return to her home country but instead began residing in India illegally. The other two arrested foreign women had entered India illegally via Nepal.
All three women had procured forged Indian documents through acquaintances in India. Furthermore, one of the arrested women had previously been arrested and jailed by the Bihar Police for residing in India using forged documents.
The three foreign women were discovered residing under suspicious circumstances in a flat located on the third floor of a residential complex in Dehradun. When asked to produce valid documents authorizing their stay in India, they were unable to present any such proof. Based on these suspicions, the police detained the three women for interrogation.
During interrogation, one woman identified herself as Erika (29 years old), a native of Kyrgyzstan; another as Karina (30 years old), a native of Uzbekistan; and the third as Nigora (32 years old), a native of Uzbekistan. During a search, the police recovered the following items from their possession: one passport, three Aadhaar cards, two PAN cards, one Kyrgyz identity card, one photocopy of an Aadhaar card, two SBI bank passbooks, seven mobile phones, and five foreign currency notes.
The three foreign female accused were arrested at the scene for illegally residing in India on the basis of forged Indian documents. A case has been registered against them at the Raipur Police Station under the provisions of The Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.
It is noteworthy that under 'Operation Crackdown'—an initiative being conducted across Uttarakhand to identify outsiders and suspicious individuals—all Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed to conduct verification and checking drives within their respective jurisdictions. Under this initiative, instructions have been issued to take action against suspicious individuals residing in various areas.
Read More: