Three Foreign Women Arrested For Illegal Stay In Jaipur Hotel Ahead Of Republic Day
Authorities have begun deportation proceedings for the arrested women and recommended cancellation of the hotel's registration for violating the Foreigners Act rules.
Published : January 25, 2026 at 12:44 PM IST
Jaipur: Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, the Jaipur Police have intensified checks at hotels and guesthouses across the city to ensure security and verify the stay of guests. In a major action, police arrested three foreign women who were found staying illegally at a hotel in Jaipur.
A case has also been registered against the hotel owner for violating rules related to the stay of foreign nationals. The action was carried out jointly by the Jaipur South District Special Team (DST) and Shyam Nagar Police Station following a complaint and confidential information. According to police, the operation was part of a special drive to identify people staying illegally in the city.
Jaipur (South) Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajrashi Raj said that during an inspection at Hotel Golden Sakura, located in the Shyam Nagar police station area, six women from Thailand were found staying without valid passports and visas. Further investigation revealed that the three women were staying illegally at the hotel by concealing their identities. As a result, they were arrested for violating immigration and visa rules.
DCP Rajrashi Raj said that a case has been registered against the hotel owner, Ankit Yadav, for illegally accommodating foreign nationals without proper verification. Ankit Yadav, a resident of Buhana in Jhunjhunu district, has been booked under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act. Police said that the hotel owner will also be arrested and produced before the court in connection with the case.
The police have initiated the process to deport the three women back to Thailand. A letter has been sent to the Foreigners Registration Officer (FRO) and the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of the CID regarding their deportation. Necessary information has also been shared with the FRO office of Jaipur city.
In addition, the police have written to the Jaipur Municipal Corporation recommending the cancellation of the hotel's registration due to serious violations of rules.
Jaipur Police said that such checks will continue in the coming days to maintain law and order and ensure security during Republic Day celebrations.
Also Read