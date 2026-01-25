ETV Bharat / state

Three Foreign Women Arrested For Illegal Stay In Jaipur Hotel Ahead Of Republic Day

Jaipur: Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, the Jaipur Police have intensified checks at hotels and guesthouses across the city to ensure security and verify the stay of guests. In a major action, police arrested three foreign women who were found staying illegally at a hotel in Jaipur.

A case has also been registered against the hotel owner for violating rules related to the stay of foreign nationals. The action was carried out jointly by the Jaipur South District Special Team (DST) and Shyam Nagar Police Station following a complaint and confidential information. According to police, the operation was part of a special drive to identify people staying illegally in the city.

Jaipur (South) Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajrashi Raj said that during an inspection at Hotel Golden Sakura, located in the Shyam Nagar police station area, six women from Thailand were found staying without valid passports and visas. Further investigation revealed that the three women were staying illegally at the hotel by concealing their identities. As a result, they were arrested for violating immigration and visa rules.

DCP Rajrashi Raj said that a case has been registered against the hotel owner, Ankit Yadav, for illegally accommodating foreign nationals without proper verification. Ankit Yadav, a resident of Buhana in Jhunjhunu district, has been booked under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act. Police said that the hotel owner will also be arrested and produced before the court in connection with the case.