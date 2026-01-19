Three Flights Cancelled At Srinagar Airport Due To Delhi Airspace Closure For Republic Day
Airport authorities cancelled three flights due to the Delhi airspace closure for Republic Day. Security has also been heightened across Jammu and Kashmir.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : January 19, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST
Srinagar: The airport authorities have cancelled at least three flights operating to and from Srinagar airport on Monday due to the closure of airspace over Delhi airport in view of Republic Day arrangements, officials said.
“Only three flights were cancelled on January 19, 2026, due to NOTAM at Delhi. Rest all operations as per the schedule,” Director Airport Javed Anjum said.
The flights scheduled to arrive and depart between Delhi and Srinagar today include one each from IndiGo at 8:10 am, Air India at 2:10 pm, and Akasa Air at 1:50 pm.
Officials stated that the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) will be in effect from 10:20 AM to 12:45 PM daily for six days until January 26, during the Republic Day parade at New Delhi’s Red Fort.
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies have heightened the vigil in the union territory for Republic Day celebrations in the two cities of Jammu, Srinagar and other towns.
Senior officers said that elaborate security measures have been put in place for the peaceful celebrations of the day. Officials said that the deployment of security forces has been intensified along highways and other sensitive areas.
The main function will be held at Jammu, the winter capital of the Union Territory (UT), where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the celebrations.
In Srinagar, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is likely to address the function in Bakshi Stadium. The three ministers, Sakeena Itoo, will preside over the function in Anantnag, Javed Ahmed Rana in Poonch, Javid Ahmad Dar in Baramulla, and Satish Sharma in Kathua.
