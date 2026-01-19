ETV Bharat / state

Three Flights Cancelled At Srinagar Airport Due To Delhi Airspace Closure For Republic Day

Srinagar: The airport authorities have cancelled at least three flights operating to and from Srinagar airport on Monday due to the closure of airspace over Delhi airport in view of Republic Day arrangements, officials said.

“Only three flights were cancelled on January 19, 2026, due to NOTAM at Delhi. Rest all operations as per the schedule,” Director Airport Javed Anjum said.

The flights scheduled to arrive and depart between Delhi and Srinagar today include one each from IndiGo at 8:10 am, Air India at 2:10 pm, and Akasa Air at 1:50 pm.

Officials stated that the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) will be in effect from 10:20 AM to 12:45 PM daily for six days until January 26, during the Republic Day parade at New Delhi’s Red Fort.