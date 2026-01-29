ETV Bharat / state

Three Fetuses Found Dumped In Canal on Bathinda Road, Sri Muktsar Sahib; Police Probe

Sri Muktsar Sahib: Three fetuses were found dumped in a canal (locally known as a needle) early Wednesday morning on Bathinda Road leading to Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab.

According to officials, the canal was dry at the time, which made the fetuses clearly visible. Local residents immediately informed the police, following which teams from the Sri Muktsar Sahib police and the health department rushed to the spot. The fetuses were retrieved from the canal and, after completing necessary legal formalities, were shifted to the mortuary of the Sri Muktsar Sahib government hospital.

Speaking to reporters at the site, Sub-Inspector Sukhpal Singh said the police received information in the morning about three fetuses lying in the canal. “We reached the spot promptly and took the fetuses into our possession. Legal action is being initiated, and further steps will be taken after the medical examination. Prima facie, it appears that the fetuses were dumped under the cover of darkness during the night. Their exact age and other details will be confirmed only after a medical examination,” he said.