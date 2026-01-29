Three Fetuses Found Dumped In Canal on Bathinda Road, Sri Muktsar Sahib; Police Probe
According to officials, the canal was dry at the time, which made the fetuses clearly visible.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
Sri Muktsar Sahib: Three fetuses were found dumped in a canal (locally known as a needle) early Wednesday morning on Bathinda Road leading to Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab.
According to officials, the canal was dry at the time, which made the fetuses clearly visible. Local residents immediately informed the police, following which teams from the Sri Muktsar Sahib police and the health department rushed to the spot. The fetuses were retrieved from the canal and, after completing necessary legal formalities, were shifted to the mortuary of the Sri Muktsar Sahib government hospital.
Speaking to reporters at the site, Sub-Inspector Sukhpal Singh said the police received information in the morning about three fetuses lying in the canal. “We reached the spot promptly and took the fetuses into our possession. Legal action is being initiated, and further steps will be taken after the medical examination. Prima facie, it appears that the fetuses were dumped under the cover of darkness during the night. Their exact age and other details will be confirmed only after a medical examination,” he said.
Members of social service organisations also reached the spot after being informed by the police. They said the fetuses would be kept in the government hospital mortuary to facilitate further investigation and legal procedures. Social workers condemned the incident, stating that despite repeated government campaigns and advertisements declaring foeticide a grave sin and a serious crime, such inhuman acts continue to surface.
“This incident forces society to introspect. Despite awareness drives, some anti-social elements and allegedly even certain hospitals are not stopping these heinous practices,” a social worker said.
Police officials said efforts are underway to trace the source of the fetuses and identify those responsible. There is suspicion that an illegal abortion centre or a hospital operating unlawfully in the vicinity may be involved. Police have assured that the investigation is being conducted from all angles and strict action will be taken against the culprits once identified.
