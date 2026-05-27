ETV Bharat / state

Three Family Members Die Of 'Toxic Gas' While Retrieving Fermented Mahua From Septic Tank In Jharkhand

Hazaribagh: Three members of a family died due to alleged toxic gas inhalation and one other was hospitalised while attempting to retrieve fermented mahua from an under-constructed septic tank in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Kud village under the jurisdiction of the Katkamdag police station in Hazaribag. Upon information, a team from the local police station arrived at the scene and all the bodies were sent for autopsy.

It has been reported that fearing police raids, the family had hidden illegally fermented mahua inside a septic tank. On Tuesday night, Chameli Devi climbed down into the tank to retrieve the fermented mahua and subsequently lost consciousness. To pull her out, Madan Sahu descended into the tank but he too lost consciousness. Following this, Chameli Devi's son, Ravi Sahu, went down into the tank in an attempt to rescue both of them, but he also fell unconscious.

Sometime later, when the three family members failed to return, Anand Sahu, Chameli Devi's husband, descended into the tank. When he did not return after a while, other family members rushed to the spot and found four persons lying unconscious inside the tank. After a strenuous effort, all of them were pulled out and hurriedly rushed to the Sheikh Bhikhari Medical Hospital. Doctors declared three persons, Chameli Devi, Madan Sahu and Ravi Sahu brought dead while Anand Sahu is undergoing treatment at the hospital.