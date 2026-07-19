ETV Bharat / state

Three Family Members Die By Suicide In Bihar After Dispute Over Alleged Illicit Relationship

Nalanda: Three members of a family allegedly died by suicide, and two others were hospitalised after a family dispute allegedly linked to an illicit relationship between a father-in-law and his daughter-in-law in Bihar’s Nalanda district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Bishnupur village under the Chandi police station's jurisdiction.

According to police, the dispute erupted after the son allegedly came to know about the relationship between his father and his wife. The altercation was followed by the deaths of the wife, husband and father-in-law, while two others were admitted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment.

Hilsa Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sunil Kumar Singh said the incident was prima facie linked to the alleged illicit relationship, and the sequence of events is being verified as part of the investigation.

A family member told police that the incident occurred while other family members were working in paddy fields. Children from the house alerted them, following which relatives and local residents rushed to the spot.

The victims were taken to Chandi Referral Hospital, where the couple were declared dead. The father-in-law later succumbed during treatment. One person remains in critical condition at a private hospital, police said.