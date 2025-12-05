ETV Bharat / state

Three Elephants Found Dead In Tamil Nadu’s Sadgar Hill, Probe Launched

Vellore: The Tamil Nadu forest department has launched an investigation into the deaths of three elephants whose skeletons were found in the Sadgar Hill forest area near Peranambattu, officials said.

The elephant carcasses were found near a water stream in the 2,000-acre hill range after the department received information about the animal remains.

“We rushed to the spot and found the skeletons. The elephants appeared to have been dead for a long time as the bodies had fully decomposed,” officials said.