Three Elephants Found Dead In Tamil Nadu’s Sadgar Hill, Probe Launched
The forest department said that investigations would explore all angles, including poisoned water or food, electric fence, and natural causes, to determine the cause.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 12:32 PM IST
Vellore: The Tamil Nadu forest department has launched an investigation into the deaths of three elephants whose skeletons were found in the Sadgar Hill forest area near Peranambattu, officials said.
The elephant carcasses were found near a water stream in the 2,000-acre hill range after the department received information about the animal remains.
“We rushed to the spot and found the skeletons. The elephants appeared to have been dead for a long time as the bodies had fully decomposed,” officials said.
A veterinary committee has been tasked with determining the cause of death, they said, adding that the reason would be established only after the probe is complete and the report is submitted.
The discovery comes amid rising concern among conservation groups and alarmed activists. Earlier, two elephants were found dead in separate locations in the Peranambattu forest area. The forest department said it is closely monitoring the situation.
“It is not clear at present how the elephants died. The time and cause of death cannot be immediately stated as the bodies were completely decomposed,” a forest department official said. “For this, a veterinary team is conducting a detailed examination. Investigations are underway from all angles, including poisoned water or food, electric fence, natural causes.”
