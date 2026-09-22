Three Drown In Farm Water Tank In Bikaner, 17-Year-Old Dies Trying To Save Two Kids
The deaths have drawn attention to the risks posed by unfenced water tanks constructed on agricultural fields for irrigation and storage | Arvind Vyas reports.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 12:47 PM IST
Bikaner: A heartbreaking incident has come to light from the Deshnok police station area in Rajasthan, where three children drowned in a water tank on a farm along Oran Parikrama Road.
Two children fell into the tank while playing, after which a 17-year-old jumped in to rescue them. However, due to the depth of the water, he could not pull them out and drowned along with them. The deceased have been identified as Pankaj (17), Krish (7) and Kartik (4).
Station House Officer (SHO) Suman Shekhawat confirmed the incident. Police inspected the spot and initiated necessary legal proceedings.
The incident has left the entire area shocked, while cries of grief have erupted in the bereaved family.
According to available information, the victim's family is originally from Adampur in Haryana. The family members earn their livelihood as daily-wage labourers and had arrived some time ago at a farm in the Deshnok Rohi area for agricultural work, including sowing and harvesting.
On Monday, the family's older members were busy with their routine work at the farm, while the children were playing nearby. Meanwhile, Krish and Kartik reached the edge of an open water tank on the farm.
The two children suddenly slipped and fell into the deep water. Hearing their screams, Pankaj, who was nearby, rushed to the spot and jumped into the tank to save them.
Pankaj made every effort to pull the children out and bring them towards the edge. However, the depth of the tank and strong water pressure made it difficult for him to keep himself afloat, and he eventually drowned.
People nearby reached the spot after learning about the incident and attempted to pull the children out of the tank. They also informed the police.
The Deshnok police arrived soon after receiving the information and took all three to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead. Later, the three bodies were sent to the mortuary for post-mortem examinations.
The incident has once again raised serious questions over the safety of open water tanks built on farms in western Rajasthan. These deep tanks are constructed for irrigation and water storage, but the absence of protective grills or strong fencing around them poses a serious risk, with many children losing their lives every year.
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