ETV Bharat / state

Three Drown In Farm Water Tank In Bikaner, 17-Year-Old Dies Trying To Save Two Kids

Bikaner: A heartbreaking incident has come to light from the Deshnok police station area in Rajasthan, where three children drowned in a water tank on a farm along Oran Parikrama Road.

Two children fell into the tank while playing, after which a 17-year-old jumped in to rescue them. However, due to the depth of the water, he could not pull them out and drowned along with them. The deceased have been identified as Pankaj (17), Krish (7) and Kartik (4).

Station House Officer (SHO) Suman Shekhawat confirmed the incident. Police inspected the spot and initiated necessary legal proceedings.

The incident has left the entire area shocked, while cries of grief have erupted in the bereaved family.

According to available information, the victim's family is originally from Adampur in Haryana. The family members earn their livelihood as daily-wage labourers and had arrived some time ago at a farm in the Deshnok Rohi area for agricultural work, including sowing and harvesting.

On Monday, the family's older members were busy with their routine work at the farm, while the children were playing nearby. Meanwhile, Krish and Kartik reached the edge of an open water tank on the farm.