ETV Bharat / state

Three Doctors Arrested In Mandya For Illegal Foetus Sex Determination, Abortion Racket

Mandya: Three private doctors in connection with an alleged illegal foetus sex determination and abortion racket have been arrested in K.R. Pet town of Mandya district of Karnataka.

The accused have been identified as Dr. Divya of Chetana Nursing Home, Dr. Harshit of Navi Diagnostic Centre, and Dr. Pareesh of Kushal Diagnostic Centre. All three have been remanded to judicial custody.

According to police, the doctors are accused of conducting illegal scans on 31 minor pregnant girls to determine the sex of the foetus and abortion, which is a violation of the law.

A government hospital gynaecologist, Dr. Priyanka, who is also linked to the case, is currently absconding. Police teams have launched a search operation. In total, 12 separate FIRs have been registered against 17 accused. Those named include a government doctor, three private practitioners, a junior female health assistant, an ASHA worker, and several private individuals.