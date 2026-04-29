Three Doctors Arrested In Mandya For Illegal Foetus Sex Determination, Abortion Racket
A government hospital gynaecologist, Dr. Priyanka, who is also linked to the case, is currently absconding. Police teams have launched a search operation.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
Mandya: Three private doctors in connection with an alleged illegal foetus sex determination and abortion racket have been arrested in K.R. Pet town of Mandya district of Karnataka.
The accused have been identified as Dr. Divya of Chetana Nursing Home, Dr. Harshit of Navi Diagnostic Centre, and Dr. Pareesh of Kushal Diagnostic Centre. All three have been remanded to judicial custody.
According to police, the doctors are accused of conducting illegal scans on 31 minor pregnant girls to determine the sex of the foetus and abortion, which is a violation of the law.
A government hospital gynaecologist, Dr. Priyanka, who is also linked to the case, is currently absconding. Police teams have launched a search operation. In total, 12 separate FIRs have been registered against 17 accused. Those named include a government doctor, three private practitioners, a junior female health assistant, an ASHA worker, and several private individuals.
The Karnataka Lokayukta Police conducted an inspection in the town and detected illegal sex determination practices at two diagnostic centres. According to the investigation, Navi Diagnostic Centre alone conducted scans on 24 minor pregnant girls, 19 in 2024 and five in 2025. On the other hand, Kushal Diagnostic Centre reportedly conducted scans on seven minors.
The investigation was initiated after a public complaint was filed. Deputy Lokayukta B. Veerappa ordered an inquiry, and Lokayukta police carried out coordinated raids across multiple locations in the district on April 17. Subsequently, officials from the Health Department filed formal complaints and cases were registered, leading to the arrests.
Police have invoked provisions under Sections 65(1), 64(2)(m), and 376(2)(n) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Sections 6 and 21 of the POCSO Act, 2012.
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