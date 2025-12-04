ETV Bharat / state

Three Held For Using Fake FMGE Certificates To Complete Medical Internship In Rajasthan

The accused in police custody ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan arrested three persons for using a fake Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) certificate after completing their MBBS degrees abroad to pursue internship in government healthcare institutions. SOG Additional Director General Vishal Bansal stated that the accused are Piyush Kumar Trivedi from Dausa, Shubham Gurjar from Alwar, and Devendra Singh Gurjar from Dausa. Investigation revealed that Piyush had completed his MBBS from Georgia. He attempted the FMGE exam thrice (2022, 2023, and 2024) to practice in India, but failed. He then contacted Dr Devendra who along with Shubham and others, obtained a fake certificate and NMC registration for Piyush for Rs 16 lakh. Piyush then used the certificate to complete his internship from Karauli Medical College.