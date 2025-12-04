Three Held For Using Fake FMGE Certificates To Complete Medical Internship In Rajasthan
The accused had completed MBBS from abroad and had obtained the mandatory FMGE certificate fraudulently to pursue internship in India.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 8:59 PM IST
Jaipur: The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan arrested three persons for using a fake Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) certificate after completing their MBBS degrees abroad to pursue internship in government healthcare institutions.
SOG Additional Director General Vishal Bansal stated that the accused are Piyush Kumar Trivedi from Dausa, Shubham Gurjar from Alwar, and Devendra Singh Gurjar from Dausa.
Investigation revealed that Piyush had completed his MBBS from Georgia. He attempted the FMGE exam thrice (2022, 2023, and 2024) to practice in India, but failed. He then contacted Dr Devendra who along with Shubham and others, obtained a fake certificate and NMC registration for Piyush for Rs 16 lakh. Piyush then used the certificate to complete his internship from Karauli Medical College.
The SOG investigation revealed that Shubham also did his internship at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Alwar, using a fake certificate. Similarly, Devendra with the help of the same gang, obtained a fake certificate and completed his internship at the Government Medical College, Dausa. Preliminary investigation revealed a professional gang is active in the state and provides fake certificates to foreign medical graduates for substantial sums.
Bansal stated more information is being gathered on the network involved in issuing fake FMGE certificate. The SOG is also investigating the intermediaries involved in the business. "Information is also being gathered about other doctors who obtained fake FMGE certificates and did their internships with the help of the gang," he said.
Bansal stated that FMGE is mandatory for MBBS students from abroad to practice in India and is an important screening test. It ensures that they possess the required standards and knowledge to practice medicine in India. Only after passing the FMGE can students register and obtain a licence, which provides them with opportunities for jobs, internships, and specialization in India, he added.
