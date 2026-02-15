Three Die, One Seriously Injured As Vehicle Falls Into Deep Gorge In Mandi
Published : February 15, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
Saraj: Three people were killed, and one was seriously injured after a jeep fell into a deep gorge near Bunalidhar under Saraj assembly constituency\ of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi in the wee hours on Sunday, police said.
Janjehli station house officer Janjehli Ramakrishna said four friends left in the early hours in a jeep, which went out of control and fell into a deep gorge on the Lambathach-Kalhani road, about 24 km from their home. Locals rushed to the spot and found two youths outside the vehicle. The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, where two were declared dead, and the third youth succumbed after receiving treatment for a while, he added.
"One seriously injured youth has been referred to Nerchowk Medical College, where his condition is stated to be critical. The cause behind the accident is being investigated," Ramakrishna added.
He said the vehicle belonged to Yograj, a resident of Bagsyad. "His son, Hardik Thakur, has died in the accident. The other two deceased have been identified as Sunil Kumar and Ishaan Thakur. Kushal Singh is undergoing treatment at Nerchowk Medical College," he added.
Villagers of Bagliara informed police that they suddenly woke up hearing the sound of a vehicle falling at 4 am on Sunday. Shortly after, they rushed to the dense forest and saw a jeep in a ditch, with two men lying outside the vehicle. Using mobile phone flashlights, they took the injured to the Civil Hospital in Bagsyad, where one succumbed to his injuries, while another was referred to Nerchowk after giving first aid.
