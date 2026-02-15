ETV Bharat / state

Three Die, One Seriously Injured As Vehicle Falls Into Deep Gorge In Mandi

Saraj: Three people were killed, and one was seriously injured after a jeep fell into a deep gorge near Bunalidhar under Saraj assembly constituency\ of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi in the wee hours on Sunday, police said.

Janjehli station house officer Janjehli Ramakrishna said four friends left in the early hours in a jeep, which went out of control and fell into a deep gorge on the Lambathach-Kalhani road, about 24 km from their home. Locals rushed to the spot and found two youths outside the vehicle. The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, where two were declared dead, and the third youth succumbed after receiving treatment for a while, he added.

"One seriously injured youth has been referred to Nerchowk Medical College, where his condition is stated to be critical. The cause behind the accident is being investigated," Ramakrishna added.