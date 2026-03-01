ETV Bharat / state

Three Die Of Suspected Asphyxiation While Cleaning Rainwater Pit In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: At least three people died in a suspected case of asphyxiation while cleaning a rainwater harvesting pit in Bengaluru on Saturday. The incident took place near Immadihalli Temple Circle, behind Panchamuki Anjaneya Temple, under the limits of the Whitefield Police Station.

The deceased have been identified as Munishamppa (67), Rudrakumar (40), and Vishwanath Achari (24). Police have registered a case, and an investigation has begun into the incident.

According to police, Munishamappa, the owner of the house, had constructed the rainwater harvesting pit around 12 years ago, but has not been using it. Over time, waste materials and stagnant water collected inside the pit, leading to a foul smell. On Saturday, Munishamappa entered the pit to clean it using certain chemicals. Soon after entering the confined space, he developed breathing difficulty and fainted.