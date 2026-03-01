Three Die Of Suspected Asphyxiation While Cleaning Rainwater Pit In Bengaluru
Police registered a case after three men suffocated inside a rainwater pit in Bengaluru. An investigation is underway to confirm the exact cause of death.
Bengaluru: At least three people died in a suspected case of asphyxiation while cleaning a rainwater harvesting pit in Bengaluru on Saturday. The incident took place near Immadihalli Temple Circle, behind Panchamuki Anjaneya Temple, under the limits of the Whitefield Police Station.
The deceased have been identified as Munishamppa (67), Rudrakumar (40), and Vishwanath Achari (24). Police have registered a case, and an investigation has begun into the incident.
According to police, Munishamappa, the owner of the house, had constructed the rainwater harvesting pit around 12 years ago, but has not been using it. Over time, waste materials and stagnant water collected inside the pit, leading to a foul smell. On Saturday, Munishamappa entered the pit to clean it using certain chemicals. Soon after entering the confined space, he developed breathing difficulty and fainted.
Rudrakumar, a plumber, went inside the pit to rescue him. However, he too experienced suffocation and collapsed. Later, Vishwanath Achari, a delivery boy who came to check on them, also entered the pit and fainted after inhaling toxic fumes. Neighbours rushed to help and shifted all three to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared them dead.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield Division) Saidulu Adavath said prima facie the deaths appeared to have been caused by inhalation of toxic fumes inside the confined space of the water sump. Police suspect that harmful gases accumulated inside the unused pit, and the use of chemicals may have worsened the situation. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of death.
