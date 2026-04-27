Three Die Of Heatstroke As Adilabad Sizzles At 45.3 Degrees Celsius
The temperatures in Telangana have surged past 45 degrees Celsius in Adilabad and crossed 41 degrees Celsius across all districts in Telangana.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Adilabad: At least three people died of suspected heatstroke in different parts of Telangana on Sunday as intense heatwave conditions gripped the state, with Adilabad recording a high of 45.3 degrees Celsius.
According to officials, Madineni Arogya Babu (57) from Jaggaram village in Ashwapuram mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district collapsed while working in his farm. When he did not return home, his family members found him in the field and shifted him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.
Ravula Veladri (60) of Raghavpuram village in Mothe mandal of Suryapet district also died after falling ill due to heatstroke. In another incident, N. Yadayya (56) from Pavuralagudem village in Saligauraram panchayat area of Nalgonda district died while engaged in agricultural work.
Meanwhile, Adilabad continued to reel under severe heat, with temperatures recorded at 45.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, around 3.5 degrees above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Temperatures across all districts in the state remained above 41 degrees Celsius, with heatwave conditions prevailing in several areas. The IMD has forecast a further rise of one to two degrees Celsius in temperatures on Monday and Tuesday. However, there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in the northern Telangana districts on Monday and in both northern and southern districts on Tuesday.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely across the state on April 29, in central and southern districts on April 30, and in parts of the state on May 1 and 2, the IMD added.
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