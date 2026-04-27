ETV Bharat / state

Three Die Of Heatstroke As Adilabad Sizzles At 45.3 Degrees Celsius

Adilabad: At least three people died of suspected heatstroke in different parts of Telangana on Sunday as intense heatwave conditions gripped the state, with Adilabad recording a high of 45.3 degrees Celsius.

According to officials, Madineni Arogya Babu (57) from Jaggaram village in Ashwapuram mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district collapsed while working in his farm. When he did not return home, his family members found him in the field and shifted him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Ravula Veladri (60) of Raghavpuram village in Mothe mandal of Suryapet district also died after falling ill due to heatstroke. In another incident, N. Yadayya (56) from Pavuralagudem village in Saligauraram panchayat area of Nalgonda district died while engaged in agricultural work.

Meanwhile, Adilabad continued to reel under severe heat, with temperatures recorded at 45.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, around 3.5 degrees above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.