ETV Bharat / state

Three Die In Andhra's Narasaraopeta After Doctor's Family 'Attempts Suicide'

Narasaraopeta: A tragic incident in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district has left the medical community and residents in deep shock, as an entire family of three died after attempting suicide driven by emotional distress, police said.

According to police, Dr Gopi, an anesthesiologist, succumbed on Monday morning while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Narasaraopeta, a day after his wife and young daughter passed away. The incident came to light on Sunday when the couple, along with their three-year-old daughter, Mouniha, attempted suicide by administering anaesthetic injections.

While Gopi's wife, Shankarakumari (30), and their child died on the same day, Gopi was found unconscious and rushed to the hospital by family members. Despite the best efforts by doctors, he could not be saved and died the following morning, police said. His body has since been shifted to the Narasaraopeta Area Hospital for an autopsy.

Officials from Narasaraopeta I Town police station said Gopi, a native of Sathuluru in Nadendla mandal, was working at the AIIMS Bhopal as an anesthesiologist. His wife, originally from Dharmavaram in the Sri Sathya Sai district, was a nurse at the same institution. The couple had married with the consent of their families and was said to be leading a stable life until recent months.