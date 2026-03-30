Three Die In Andhra's Narasaraopeta After Doctor's Family 'Attempts Suicide'
Police said Dr Gopi, an anesthesiologist at AIIMS Bhopal, and his wife, Shankarakumari (30), had been under severe emotional strain over their daughter's health condition.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 1:21 PM IST
Narasaraopeta: A tragic incident in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district has left the medical community and residents in deep shock, as an entire family of three died after attempting suicide driven by emotional distress, police said.
According to police, Dr Gopi, an anesthesiologist, succumbed on Monday morning while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Narasaraopeta, a day after his wife and young daughter passed away. The incident came to light on Sunday when the couple, along with their three-year-old daughter, Mouniha, attempted suicide by administering anaesthetic injections.
While Gopi's wife, Shankarakumari (30), and their child died on the same day, Gopi was found unconscious and rushed to the hospital by family members. Despite the best efforts by doctors, he could not be saved and died the following morning, police said. His body has since been shifted to the Narasaraopeta Area Hospital for an autopsy.
Officials from Narasaraopeta I Town police station said Gopi, a native of Sathuluru in Nadendla mandal, was working at the AIIMS Bhopal as an anesthesiologist. His wife, originally from Dharmavaram in the Sri Sathya Sai district, was a nurse at the same institution. The couple had married with the consent of their families and was said to be leading a stable life until recent months.
Sources said the couple had been under severe emotional strain due to Mouniha's health condition. She reportedly showed no signs of mental and physical development, which deeply affected the parents. About 20 days ago, Shankarakumari went to her parental home with Mouniha. Gopi arrived from Bhopal two days ago and brought them to Narasaraopeta, where they checked into a lodge.
In a chilling development, Gopi reportedly sent images via WhatsApp to his sister on Sunday morning, indicating that they were injecting themselves with sedatives. Alarmed, family members traced their location and rushed to the lodge, only to find the trio unconscious. Doctors later confirmed the deaths of the mother and child, while Gopi battled for life before passing away.
Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances that led to the tragic situation. The incident highlights the urgent need for emotional and psychological support for families dealing with prolonged medical and developmental challenges.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
Also Read