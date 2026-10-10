ETV Bharat / state

Three Die After Getting Trapped In Dam Canal Tunnel While Fishing In Uttar Pradesh

Chitrakoot: At least three people, including a teenager, were killed after becoming trapped inside a canal tunnel while fishing at the Hela Dam in the Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Mahendra (30) and his 17-year-old cousin Rajpal, both residents of Hela Bagdari, alongside their cousin Ramkesh (32), a resident of Kasherua.

According to police, the three individuals entered the canal tunnel connected to the dam to catch fish but became trapped inside and were unable to escape. Upon receiving information about the incident, emergency teams from the local police, district administration and the fire department rushed to the scene to launch a rescue operation.

"During the initial rescue efforts, we managed to pull one of the men out of the tunnel. However, the other two remained trapped deep within the structure,” police said. “The canal gates were opened to flush the remaining victims out using water pressure. Despite these efforts, all three individuals had already succumbed.”

Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Kumar Singh confirmed the incident and recovery of the bodies.” The victims had gone to the area to catch fish and died due to drowning,” he said.