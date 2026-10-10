Three Die After Getting Trapped In Dam Canal Tunnel While Fishing In Uttar Pradesh
Three people, including a teenager, died after becoming trapped inside a canal tunnel while fishing at Uttar Pradesh's Hela Dam on Saturday.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
Chitrakoot: At least three people, including a teenager, were killed after becoming trapped inside a canal tunnel while fishing at the Hela Dam in the Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, officials said.
The deceased were identified as Mahendra (30) and his 17-year-old cousin Rajpal, both residents of Hela Bagdari, alongside their cousin Ramkesh (32), a resident of Kasherua.
According to police, the three individuals entered the canal tunnel connected to the dam to catch fish but became trapped inside and were unable to escape. Upon receiving information about the incident, emergency teams from the local police, district administration and the fire department rushed to the scene to launch a rescue operation.
"During the initial rescue efforts, we managed to pull one of the men out of the tunnel. However, the other two remained trapped deep within the structure,” police said. “The canal gates were opened to flush the remaining victims out using water pressure. Despite these efforts, all three individuals had already succumbed.”
Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Kumar Singh confirmed the incident and recovery of the bodies.” The victims had gone to the area to catch fish and died due to drowning,” he said.
Former lawmaker Veer Singh, who met the grieving families, suspected the primary cause of death was suffocation inside the enclosed space and urged the local administration to provide immediate financial assistance. The unexpected deaths have plunged the local village into mourning.
A team of senior officials, including Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vipin Kumar Dwivedi and Station House Officer Ajit Kumar Pandey, supervised the site operations.
“Necessary legal proceedings have been initiated to ensure that families get all possible assistance,” said Pandey.
Also Read