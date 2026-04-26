ETV Bharat / state

Three Dholpur Kids Drown While Bathing In Parvati River

Dholpur: Three children drowned while bathing in the Parvati River in Gadhaich village under the Maniya police station limits in Rajasthan's Dholpur on Sunday.

Upon receiving news of the incident, police officials rushed to the spot to assess the situation. Maniya police station CO Khalil Ahmed said more than a dozen children from Gadhaich village went to bathe in the Parvati River. Some children inadvertently ventured into deep water while bathing and started drowning.

"To save them, Bhura (12), Sonam (12), and Nishu (14) jumped into the water. However, due to the depth and strong currents, all three children were swept away. Prima facie, it appears the tragic accident occurred because the children ventured into deep water. The matter is currently under investigation," he added.