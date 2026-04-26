Three Dholpur Kids Drown While Bathing In Parvati River
Police said that more than a dozen children from Gadhaich village went to bathe. Some of them inadvertently ventured into deep water and started drowning.
Published : April 26, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
Dholpur: Three children drowned while bathing in the Parvati River in Gadhaich village under the Maniya police station limits in Rajasthan's Dholpur on Sunday.
Upon receiving news of the incident, police officials rushed to the spot to assess the situation. Maniya police station CO Khalil Ahmed said more than a dozen children from Gadhaich village went to bathe in the Parvati River. Some children inadvertently ventured into deep water while bathing and started drowning.
"To save them, Bhura (12), Sonam (12), and Nishu (14) jumped into the water. However, due to the depth and strong currents, all three children were swept away. Prima facie, it appears the tragic accident occurred because the children ventured into deep water. The matter is currently under investigation," he added.
Upon hearing the screams for help from the drowning children, nearby villagers rushed to the spot and initiated relief and rescue operations. With the assistance of the police, local divers worked tirelessly to recover the bodies of the three children, which have been kept in the district hospital mortuary. A post-mortem will be conducted before the bodies are returned to the family members.
A pall of gloom has descended upon the village community. The families of the deceased children are in utter grief, and a profound silence has befallen the entire village.
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