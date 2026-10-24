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Three Pilgrims Dead, 25 Injured As Trailer Rams Into Passenger Bus On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway

All the pilgrims, residents of Maharashtra's Nashik district, were on way to Sanwaliya Seth after offering prayers at Khatu Shyamji.

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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 24, 2026 at 11:33 AM IST

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Jaipur: At least three persons lost their lives and 25 others sustained injuries after a trailer rammed into a traveller bus carrying pilgrims on National Highway 48 near Bagru, Jaipur, late Friday night.

As per officials, the accident occurred near a bus stand as the vehicle was coming down from the Bagru flyover. Seven of the injured are stated to be in critical condition.

Senior doctors are treating the injured at the trauma centre of Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital.

Dr Rajendra Mandia, the trauma centre in-charge, said, "Two of the seven seriously injured patients have been admitted due to their critical condition and three more have been kept in the observation ward. The remaining two were discharged after receiving primary treatment."

According to Bagru police, 28 pilgrims from Maharashtra's Nashik district were travelling in the bus, which was enroute to the Sanwaliya Seth temple after their visit to Khatu Shyamji. The collision occurred near a bus stand as the traveller bus descended from the Bagru flyover on Jaipur-Ajmer NH-48.

As per the the information available so far, three persons died in the incident.

After receiving information about the accident, Bagru police team reached the spot and began rescue operations. They initially took the injured to Bagru Sub-District Hospital. Seven passengers, who were in serious condition, were referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur for better treatment.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident. Preliminary information indicates the trailer collided with the traveller bus near the bus stand as the bus descended from the Bagru flyover. Further investigation will determine the exact cause of the collision, officials said.

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TAGGED:

THREE DEVOTEES KILLED
TRAILER HITS BUS ON HIGHWAY
25 INJURED IN ACCIDENT
ROAD ACCIDENT
KHATU SHYAM JAIPUR

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