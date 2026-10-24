ETV Bharat / state

Three Pilgrims Dead, 25 Injured As Trailer Rams Into Passenger Bus On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway

Representational Image ( IANS )

Jaipur: At least three persons lost their lives and 25 others sustained injuries after a trailer rammed into a traveller bus carrying pilgrims on National Highway 48 near Bagru, Jaipur, late Friday night.

As per officials, the accident occurred near a bus stand as the vehicle was coming down from the Bagru flyover. Seven of the injured are stated to be in critical condition.