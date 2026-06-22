ETV Bharat / state

Three Detained For Assaulting Kerala Youth In Odisha's Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A day after a youth from Kerala was assaulted by a mob on suspicion of being a child lifter in Odisha's Sambalpur, three persons were detained for their alleged involvement in the matter.

A case was registered at Khetrajpur police station in this regard by ASI Surya Narayan Das. "So far, three persons have been arrested in this connection", informed Sambalpur Additional SP Ajay Kumar Mishra. He said Vishnu Shibu from Kerala worked as a labourer under a contractor in Bargarh district. "He had left Bargarh after he lost his job and had been to Sambalpur in search of work. Some locals thrashed him at Dhobapada Square suspecting he was in the city to commit a crime. Vishnu could not understand the locals due to language barrier and was beaten up," Mishra said.

He said Vishnu was rescued by police and admitted to a hospital. "Vishnu has been sent back to his native place," the Additional SP said, adding three persons were detained after they were identified in the video and CCTV footage. The worker did not sustain any major injuries due to the timely intervention of police. After being provided primary treatment, he was sent back to his native place, the officer said.