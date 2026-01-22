Three Delhi Residents Killed In Car Crash On Kullu-Manali Highway In Himachal Pradesh
All the deceased are from Delhi and include a five-year-old girl, while the injured are also residents of Delhi.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
Kullu: At least three, including a five-year-old, tourists were killed and three others seriously injured after their car crashed late at night in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, police said.
The accident took place near Babali, on the Kullu-Manali Highway, when a car collided with a parapet on the road outside the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) complex.
“Six people were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the crash, all of whom had come from Delhi to the hill state for sightseeing,” officials said.
Superintendent of Police (SP), Kullu, Madan Lal Kaushal, said the collision was so severe that three people died on the spot. “Three injured people were shifted to Dhallpur Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment and are stated to be in serious condition,” he said.
Kaushal said that the families of the deceased have been informed. “We are conducting further investigations into the matter. The cause of the accident is being investigated,” he said.
According to police, residents were the first to rush to the spot after hearing the crash and immediately informed authorities. “By the time the police team reached the scene, three occupants had already succumbed to their injuries,” they said.
The deceased were identified as Sonia (40), Sakshi (26) and Devisha (5), all residents of Delhi. The injured were identified as Sachin, Anika and Sahil, also residents of Delhi.
“They have taken possession of the bodies, and post-mortem examinations are being conducted at Dhallpur Hospital. A case has been registered, and further legal action is being taken,” police said.
The accident comes amid growing concerns over road safety in Himachal Pradesh, where narrow roads, sharp turns and increasing tourist traffic have led to a rise in fatal crashes in recent months.
Also Read