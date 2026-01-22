ETV Bharat / state

Three Delhi Residents Killed In Car Crash On Kullu-Manali Highway In Himachal Pradesh

Kullu: At least three, including a five-year-old, tourists were killed and three others seriously injured after their car crashed late at night in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, police said.

The accident took place near Babali, on the Kullu-Manali Highway, when a car collided with a parapet on the road outside the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) complex.

“Six people were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the crash, all of whom had come from Delhi to the hill state for sightseeing,” officials said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Kullu, Madan Lal Kaushal, said the collision was so severe that three people died on the spot. “Three injured people were shifted to Dhallpur Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment and are stated to be in serious condition,” he said.

Kaushal said that the families of the deceased have been informed. “We are conducting further investigations into the matter. The cause of the accident is being investigated,” he said.