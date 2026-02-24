Three Decades After Its Ban In Kerala, Arrack Poised For A Comeback In Europe
While it remains prohibited within Kerala, it is scheduled for an official launch in the European market on April 1.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: In a remarkable blend of nostalgia and global entrepreneurship, the legendary 'Arrack' from Kerala is set to make a comeback in Europe, three decades after it was outlawed in its home state. While the distilled alcoholic drink remains strictly prohibited within Kerala, it is scheduled for an official launch in the European market on April 1, the date that marks the 30th anniversary of the 1996 ban.
The man responsible for its European presence is Mithun Mohan, a Polish-based entrepreneur from Kodungallur in Kerala who recently gained international acclaim after his herbal liqueur Ayurvod secured a gold medal at the 2025 Warsaw Spirits Competition. Driven by a desire to preserve a piece of Malayali heritage, Mohan has spent years meticulously recreating the authentic DNA of the traditional spirit that once defined Kerala’s local social life.
To ensure that the product is indistinguishable from the original, he conducted extensive fieldwork in Kerala, interviewing former distillery workers, shop managers, and retired excise officials to replicate the exact aroma, ‘fire and soul’ of the pre-1996 distil.
Unlike modern spirits often made from industrial alcohol, Arrack is crafted using the traditional method of fermenting and distilling molasses maintained at the classic 33% Alcohol by Volume (ABV). The spirit will be even available in the iconic 90ml 'Podikkuppi' with vintage-style labels, eschewing flashy modern designs for a ‘recovered artefact’ aesthetic.
Mohan argues that if nations like Mexico and Scotland can celebrate Tequila and Whisky as cultural heritage, Kerala’s Arrack deserves similar recognition rather than total erasure.
The move has already sparked significant interest across the diaspora. While the production is based in Poland, distribution networks are expanding rapidly into the UK, Germany, Latvia, the Czech Republic and Sweden. Major Indian hubs in London and Northampton, along with outlets like The Mint in Malta, have already placed pre-orders.
Back in Kerala, the news has reignited memories of the 1996 decision by the A.K. Antony government, which the then Excise Minister Pandalam Sudhakaran defends as a necessary step to curb illicit liquor tragedies and promote public health.
However, for Mohan, the relaunch is also a tribute to the 12,500 workers who lost their livelihoods overnight when the ban was implemented. Although the spirit won't be available at Kerala's shelves anytime soon, Mohan expects it to reach Airport Duty Free shops within the next 18 months, finally allowing the diaspora to carry a ‘bottle of nostalgia’ back to their roots.