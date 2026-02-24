ETV Bharat / state

Three Decades After Its Ban In Kerala, Arrack Poised For A Comeback In Europe

Thiruvananthapuram: In a remarkable blend of nostalgia and global entrepreneurship, the legendary 'Arrack' from Kerala is set to make a comeback in Europe, three decades after it was outlawed in its home state. While the distilled alcoholic drink remains strictly prohibited within Kerala, it is scheduled for an official launch in the European market on April 1, the date that marks the 30th anniversary of the 1996 ban.

The man responsible for its European presence is Mithun Mohan, a Polish-based entrepreneur from Kodungallur in Kerala who recently gained international acclaim after his herbal liqueur Ayurvod secured a gold medal at the 2025 Warsaw Spirits Competition. Driven by a desire to preserve a piece of Malayali heritage, Mohan has spent years meticulously recreating the authentic DNA of the traditional spirit that once defined Kerala’s local social life.

To ensure that the product is indistinguishable from the original, he conducted extensive fieldwork in Kerala, interviewing former distillery workers, shop managers, and retired excise officials to replicate the exact aroma, ‘fire and soul’ of the pre-1996 distil.

Unlike modern spirits often made from industrial alcohol, Arrack is crafted using the traditional method of fermenting and distilling molasses maintained at the classic 33% Alcohol by Volume (ABV). The spirit will be even available in the iconic 90ml 'Podikkuppi' with vintage-style labels, eschewing flashy modern designs for a ‘recovered artefact’ aesthetic.