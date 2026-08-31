ETV Bharat / state

Three Dead, 7 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Collision In Gujarat

Jamnagar: Two young men died while seven others were injured after a collision between three vehicles on the Jamnagar-Lalpur highway in Gujarat on Monday.

It is understood that the mishap occurred near Chela village on the Jamnagar-Lalpur Highway where a car, rickshaw, and motorcycle collided.

Upon receiving news of the accident, villagers and passersby rushed to help, and a large crowd gathered at the scene. With the help of local residents, the 108 service was immediately alerted, and four ambulances arrived. Police were also informed about the mishap in the meantime.