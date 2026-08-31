Three Dead, 7 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Collision In Gujarat
The accident took place when a group of devotees were returning after paying obeisance at the Bholeeshwar Mahadev temple.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Jamnagar: Two young men died while seven others were injured after a collision between three vehicles on the Jamnagar-Lalpur highway in Gujarat on Monday.
It is understood that the mishap occurred near Chela village on the Jamnagar-Lalpur Highway where a car, rickshaw, and motorcycle collided.
Upon receiving news of the accident, villagers and passersby rushed to help, and a large crowd gathered at the scene. With the help of local residents, the 108 service was immediately alerted, and four ambulances arrived. Police were also informed about the mishap in the meantime.
PI Viren Rathod said that the accident occurred early in the morning, resulting in the death of three people, while seven injured were taken to GG Hospital for treatment. The deceased include two young men and the rickshaw driver. An investigation is underway into the mishap. The vehicles involved in the mishap were also wrecked due to the impact of the collision.
The accident took place while a group of devotees was returning after paying obeisance at the Bholeeshwar Mahadev temple. Two died on the spot in the violent collision between the car, rickshaw, and bike, while seven others were injured. Upon receiving information about the incident, local residents and police arrived at the scene and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The accident also led to a traffic gridlock on the highway. Police restored the traffic on the highway, sent the three bodies for post-mortem examination and registered an accident case, and initiated a legal investigation.
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