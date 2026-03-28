ETV Bharat / state

Three Dead, One Missing As Car Crashes Into River In Bihar's Madhepura

People gather at the accident site while search for four men is underway ( ETV Bharat )

Madhepura: At least three men were killed, and a fourth is missing after the car they were travelling in crashed through an electric pole and plunged into a river in Madhepura, Bihar, late Friday night, police said. The accident happened on the Arar Ghat bridge as the group was returning from a Dinabhadri Fair in Gwalpara. Rescue teams are still searching for the missing youth. According to the police, the car went out of control after striking an electric pole at around 1.00 am and smashed through the bridge’s railing and fell 20 feet down into the river. “Locals informed us about the accident, following which rescue operations were initiated. Police and SDRF teams are currently scouring the river in search of the missing youth,” they said. Wreckage of the car involved in the accident (ETV Bharat)