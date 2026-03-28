Three Dead, One Missing As Car Crashes Into River In Bihar's Madhepura
Police said a car lost control on the Arar Ghat bridge in Madhepura, Bihar, killing three friends and leaving one youth missing.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
Madhepura: At least three men were killed, and a fourth is missing after the car they were travelling in crashed through an electric pole and plunged into a river in Madhepura, Bihar, late Friday night, police said.
The accident happened on the Arar Ghat bridge as the group was returning from a Dinabhadri Fair in Gwalpara. Rescue teams are still searching for the missing youth.
According to the police, the car went out of control after striking an electric pole at around 1.00 am and smashed through the bridge’s railing and fell 20 feet down into the river. “Locals informed us about the accident, following which rescue operations were initiated. Police and SDRF teams are currently scouring the river in search of the missing youth,” they said.
The deceased have been identified as Ghanshyam Kumar (28), a resident of Station Chowk in Madhepura; Ankit Kumar (26), a resident of the Mokma area in the Saharsa district; and Vasant Kumar (23), a resident of Forsaha under the Saur Bazar police station limits. The missing youth has been identified as Sagar Kumar, a resident of Jaipalpatti (Ward No. 15).
Among the deceased, Ankit was a B.Ed. and CTET-qualified candidate. He was preparing for the BPSC teacher recruitment examination. Vasant was a second-year B.Ed. student, while Ghanshyam, a car driver, was the only son in his family; his two younger sisters are already married. All four youths were close friends.
Officials said that nearly an hour before the incident, at around 12:00 AM, while travelling from Madhepura to Gwalpara, Ghanshyam had even gone live on his social media page. The footage reveals that Ghanshyam was driving the car, while Sagar, who is currently being sought, was seated in the adjacent seat. The video also indicates that the car was travelling at a very high speed.
“Upon receiving the information, a team immediately reached the scene and initiated relief and rescue operations. The car was retrieved from the river. Three bodies have been recovered and sent for a post-mortem examination. A search is currently underway for one other individual who was travelling in the car,” said an official at the Arar Police Station.
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