Three Dead, Many Injured After Truck Rams Car And Private Bus In Gujarat
Based on the complaint and statement of the driver of the private bus involved in the accident, the truck driver has been taken into custody.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 4:32 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Three people were killed while at least seven others were injured after a truck rear-ended a car and a private travel bus parked on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway here early Monday morning.
According to officials, the mishap occurred on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway under the Kanbha police station limits at around 6 am. The truck coming from Hazira hit the private travel bus and a car parked on the side of the highway near Harniyav village.
In the accident, three passengers in the bus died on the spot while seven to eight passengers were grievously injured.
Neelam Goswami, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ahmedabad Rural Police said that on receiving information about the incident, teams from the Kambha police and Vivekanandnagar police arrived at the scene. Police teams took custody of the bodies while injured were immediately taken to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for treatment. Two of the deceased were from Mumbai and one from Mehsana.
The driver of the truck has been taken into custody while further investigation is underway.
Significantly, as per the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Road Accidents in India Report 2022, Gujarat recorded 17,419 road crash deaths, with over-speeding accounting for over 65% of these incidents.
The Gujarat Road Safety Authority (GujROSA) had in July stated that the authority will spearhead the development of a comprehensive Speed Management Policy for the state, in collaboration with the Centre for Environment Education (CEE), Road Safety Network (RSN).
