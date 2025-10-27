ETV Bharat / state

Three Dead, Many Injured After Truck Rams Car And Private Bus In Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Three people were killed while at least seven others were injured after a truck rear-ended a car and a private travel bus parked on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway here early Monday morning.

According to officials, the mishap occurred on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway under the Kanbha police station limits at around 6 am. The truck coming from Hazira hit the private travel bus and a car parked on the side of the highway near Harniyav village.

In the accident, three passengers in the bus died on the spot while seven to eight passengers were grievously injured.

Neelam Goswami, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ahmedabad Rural Police said that on receiving information about the incident, teams from the Kambha police and Vivekanandnagar police arrived at the scene. Police teams took custody of the bodies while injured were immediately taken to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for treatment. Two of the deceased were from Mumbai and one from Mehsana.