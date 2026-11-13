Three Dead As Bihar Family Consumes Poison After Quarrel Over Selling Ancestral Land
The incident occurred in Premraj village under Goraul police station area on Thursday night, but came to light on Friday.
By Dev Raj
Published : November 13, 2026 at 12:22 PM IST
Patna: A family of four allegedly consumed poison in Vaishali district of Bihar, leaving three dead and one in critical condition.
The incident occurred in Premraj village under Goraul police station area on Thursday night, but came to light on Friday after fellow villagers noticed the absence of any person, activity, or sound from the household in the morning. They checked further and discovered the mishap.
The deceased include Seema Devi, 35, her son Munna Kumar, 12, and mother-in-law Nirmala Devi, 55. Seema’s daughter Rishika Kumari, 15, is battling for life in a local government hospital.
According to the local villagers, the incident is a fallout of an internal dispute over selling of ancestral land by the woman’s husband, identified as Rahul Kumar. He was in the village on Thursday to sell a piece of land, and is currently absconding.
"Rahul does some work in Bengaluru. He would return every now and then and sell a part of his ancestral land to others. His family used to object to it. He had come back for the ongoing festive season. He sold a plot of land on Saturday, leading to a quarrel in the family, following which he left on Thursday," villager Ritesh Kumar said.
The villagers informed the police, following which a team from the local police station arrived in the morning and started a probe.
"Three members of the family were already dead, while a teenage girl was unconscious. We admitted her to the government hospital, where doctors are treating her. We will record her statement once she regains consciousness," Goraul station house officer (SHO) Sunil Kumar told ETV Bharat.
"Prima facie it seems the family consumed poison. We found a packet of Furadan 3G, an agricultural insecticide, in their room. It seems they dissolved it in water and drank it. We have seized the leftover liquid for further tests," Sunil added.
The SHO further said that the villagers shared information about the quarrel in the family as the reason behind the suicide.
"However, we will conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. Seema’s brothers have also reached the village, and we are asking them about the reasons behind such a step," he added.
Meanwhile, the three dead bodies have been sent to the Sadar (district) hospital at Hajipur. The forensic science lab (FSL) team has also been informed for collection of evidence and samples from the ill-fated household.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation at 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline, at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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