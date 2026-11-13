ETV Bharat / state

Three Dead As Bihar Family Consumes Poison After Quarrel Over Selling Ancestral Land

Patna: A family of four allegedly consumed poison in Vaishali district of Bihar, leaving three dead and one in critical condition.

The incident occurred in Premraj village under Goraul police station area on Thursday night, but came to light on Friday after fellow villagers noticed the absence of any person, activity, or sound from the household in the morning. They checked further and discovered the mishap.

The deceased include Seema Devi, 35, her son Munna Kumar, 12, and mother-in-law Nirmala Devi, 55. Seema’s daughter Rishika Kumari, 15, is battling for life in a local government hospital.

According to the local villagers, the incident is a fallout of an internal dispute over selling of ancestral land by the woman’s husband, identified as Rahul Kumar. He was in the village on Thursday to sell a piece of land, and is currently absconding.

"Rahul does some work in Bengaluru. He would return every now and then and sell a part of his ancestral land to others. His family used to object to it. He had come back for the ongoing festive season. He sold a plot of land on Saturday, leading to a quarrel in the family, following which he left on Thursday," villager Ritesh Kumar said.

The villagers informed the police, following which a team from the local police station arrived in the morning and started a probe.

"Three members of the family were already dead, while a teenage girl was unconscious. We admitted her to the government hospital, where doctors are treating her. We will record her statement once she regains consciousness," Goraul station house officer (SHO) Sunil Kumar told ETV Bharat.