Three-Day-Old Baby Gets Life-Saving Pacemaker At Jaipur Hospital
Doctors created a special space inside the abdomen through surgery to safely accommodate the pacemaker and its connecting wires
Published : November 19, 2026 at 3:50 AM IST|
Updated : November 19, 2026 at 3:57 AM IST
Jaipur: A three-day-old baby suffering from a serious heart condition has been given a new lease of life after doctors at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Sitapura, Rajasthan, implanted a pacemaker within 17 hours of birth.
The baby weighed around 1.5 kg at birth and had an extremely low heart rate of 30 to 40 beats per minute, posing a serious threat to his life. A team of doctors performed the complex procedure to stabilise the newborn's heart condition.
Senior paediatric cardiac surgeon Dr Sunil Kaushal said the baby's slow heart rate had been detected during pregnancy. Paediatric cardiologist Dr Prerna Bhatt had conducted a foetal echocardiography, which revealed that the natural electrical system responsible for regulating the heartbeat had not developed properly.
After birth, doctors tried to increase the baby's heart rate through medicines and injections, but there was no much improvement. The delivery was carried out under specialised medical supervision.
According to Dr Kaushal, the procedure was challenging because of the baby's low birth weight and extremely small and delicate blood vessels.
Doctors created a special space inside the abdomen through surgery to safely accommodate the pacemaker and its connecting wires. The device was then implanted. The procedure, completed within 17 hours of birth, proved life-saving for the newborn.
Following the pacemaker implantation, the baby's heart rate and breathing improved. During continuous medical monitoring at the hospital, the infant also gained around 700 grams in weight.
Doctors said early detection and timely treatment are crucial in cases of congenital heart disease. Advances in medical technology have made it possible to treat several complex heart conditions in newborns, with some procedures possible without open-heart surgery.
Dr Sunil Kaushal, Dr Prerna Bhatt and Dr Gaurav Goyal, along with a team of experienced technical specialists and nursing staff, played an important role in the treatment.
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