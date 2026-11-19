ETV Bharat / state

Three-Day-Old Baby Gets Life-Saving Pacemaker At Jaipur Hospital

Representational image. ( IANS )

Jaipur: A three-day-old baby suffering from a serious heart condition has been given a new lease of life after doctors at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Sitapura, Rajasthan, implanted a pacemaker within 17 hours of birth.

The baby weighed around 1.5 kg at birth and had an extremely low heart rate of 30 to 40 beats per minute, posing a serious threat to his life. A team of doctors performed the complex procedure to stabilise the newborn's heart condition.

Senior paediatric cardiac surgeon Dr Sunil Kaushal said the baby's slow heart rate had been detected during pregnancy. Paediatric cardiologist Dr Prerna Bhatt had conducted a foetal echocardiography, which revealed that the natural electrical system responsible for regulating the heartbeat had not developed properly. After birth, doctors tried to increase the baby's heart rate through medicines and injections, but there was no much improvement. The delivery was carried out under specialised medical supervision. According to Dr Kaushal, the procedure was challenging because of the baby's low birth weight and extremely small and delicate blood vessels.