Legendary Mewar Ruler Maharana Pratap’s Timeless Valour Fills The Air As Three-Day Haldighati Fair Begins In Rajasthan
Located in Rajsamand district's Khamnor region, the Haldighati Pass got its name due to its yellow turmeric-coloured soil.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST|
Updated : June 17, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST
Rajsamand/Udaipur: Nestled amid the Aravalli hills of Rajasthan, the historic land of Haldighati continues to resonate stories of valour, self-respect and patriotism centuries after the famous Battle of Haldighati. Known as the land where Mewar's iconic ruler Maharana Pratap fought for freedom and dignity, the region celebrates the birth anniversary of its ruler, who, despite years of hardship, refused to accept Mughal supremacy.
Located in Rajsamand district's Khamnor region, the Haldighati Pass is named due to its yellow turmeric-coloured soil. However, the land is significant beyond its colour with numerous sacrifices and the historic battle.
On June 18, 1576, the Battle of Haldighati was fought between Maharana Pratap's forces and the Mughal army led by Raja Man Singh of Amer under orders from Mughal emperor Akbar. Despite being heavily outnumbered, Maharana Pratap's forces, supported by Bhil warriors, Hakim Khan Sur, Jhala Man Singh, Ram Shah Tomar, and other Rajput fighters, launched fierce attacks on the Mughal army. The narrow mountain pass worked to Mewar's strategic advantage and that helped forces to push the Mughal troops back during the initial phase of the battle.
Motilal Mali, a resident of Aranya Bagh in Haldighati, said people consider it a matter of pride to be born on this historic land. "This is the land of sacrifice. People bow before it, apply its soil as a tilak and even take it home in urns. Poet Pradeep immortalised this sentiment with the line, 'Is mitti se tilak karo, yeh dharti hai balidan ki'," he said.
The area of the battlefield is covered by dense forests that are home to what is considered one of Asia's largest natural sandalwood forests. Thousands of white sandalwood trees grow in the region and are protected by the Forest Department.
The forest is also home to wildlife such as leopards, hyenas, jackals and several other species. The rugged terrain and dense vegetation of the Aravalli range are believed to have played an important role in Maharana Pratap's military strategy during the battle.
The historic Badshahi Bagh, where Mughal forces are believed to have camped during the battle, has now been developed by the Archaeological Department and is known as Aranya Bagh. Every year, a three-day fair is organised on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti that sees locals, tribal communities, and tourists from across the world.
This year's Haldighati Fair began on Wednesday and will continue for three days with a series of cultural, religious and sporting events.
On June 17, tributes will be paid at the memorials in Rakt Talai, followed by a grand procession from Rakt Talai to Aranya Bagh. The official inauguration of the fair will take place later in the day, followed by a cultural evening organised by the Tourism Department.
On June 18, competitions such as archery, hill climbing, tug-of-war, pot races and other traditional games will be held. A devotional music programme featuring artists Premshankar Jat, Rekha Rao and Mahendra Albela, is also scheduled. The day will also feature the renowned Chetak Horse Fair. The event will conclude on June 19 with prize distribution ceremony and a poetry symposium.
In Udaipur, the 486th birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap was celebrated with devotion and pride at the Moti Magri memorial complex. The majestic equestrian statue of Maharana Pratap was decorated with flowers, while special prayers were performed by his descendant Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar. As part of the celebrations, 486 lamps were lit and 486 kilograms of laddus were offered.
Administrative Officer Manvendra Singh said free entry had been arranged for all visitors to the memorial from 8 am to 6 pm on the occasion. "Maharana Pratap's life is an example of sacrifice, self-respect, patriotism and perseverance. The best tribute to him would be for the younger generation to embrace his ideals and contribute actively to nation-building and social service," said Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar.
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