ETV Bharat / state

Legendary Mewar Ruler Maharana Pratap’s Timeless Valour Fills The Air As Three-Day Haldighati Fair Begins In Rajasthan

The Battle of Haldighati was fought between Maharana Pratap's forces and the Mughal army on June 18, 1576 in the present day Rajsamand district in Rajasthan ( ETV Bharat )

Rajsamand/Udaipur: Nestled amid the Aravalli hills of Rajasthan, the historic land of Haldighati continues to resonate stories of valour, self-respect and patriotism centuries after the famous Battle of Haldighati. Known as the land where Mewar's iconic ruler Maharana Pratap fought for freedom and dignity, the region celebrates the birth anniversary of its ruler, who, despite years of hardship, refused to accept Mughal supremacy.

Located in Rajsamand district's Khamnor region, the Haldighati Pass is named due to its yellow turmeric-coloured soil. However, the land is significant beyond its colour with numerous sacrifices and the historic battle.

On June 18, 1576, the Battle of Haldighati was fought between Maharana Pratap's forces and the Mughal army led by Raja Man Singh of Amer under orders from Mughal emperor Akbar. Despite being heavily outnumbered, Maharana Pratap's forces, supported by Bhil warriors, Hakim Khan Sur, Jhala Man Singh, Ram Shah Tomar, and other Rajput fighters, launched fierce attacks on the Mughal army. The narrow mountain pass worked to Mewar's strategic advantage and that helped forces to push the Mughal troops back during the initial phase of the battle.

The Haldighati Pass got its name from the yellow turmeric-coloured soil (ETV Bharat)

Motilal Mali, a resident of Aranya Bagh in Haldighati, said people consider it a matter of pride to be born on this historic land. "This is the land of sacrifice. People bow before it, apply its soil as a tilak and even take it home in urns. Poet Pradeep immortalised this sentiment with the line, 'Is mitti se tilak karo, yeh dharti hai balidan ki'," he said.

The area of the battlefield is covered by dense forests that are home to what is considered one of Asia's largest natural sandalwood forests. Thousands of white sandalwood trees grow in the region and are protected by the Forest Department.