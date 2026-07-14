ETV Bharat / state

Three Daughters Carry Mother's Bier, Perform Last Rites In Rajasthan's Makrana, Challenging Social Norms

Didwana-Kuchaman: For generations, the right to perform last rites have been reserved for the sons or male members of the family. Breaking this stereotype are the three daughters from Rajasthan’s Makrana town, who carried their mother Asha Devi Soni's bier and performed her last rites after their brother, Ravi, who works abroad, could not come in time for the funeral.

Speaking after the funeral, the daughters said their parents had never discriminated between sons and daughters. They gave them equal education, values, and respect. "If our parents treated us equally throughout their lives, why should daughters not have the same right and responsibility to give them a final farewell?" they said.

The last rites were attended by the members of the community and no questions were raised.