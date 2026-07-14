Three Daughters Carry Mother's Bier, Perform Last Rites In Rajasthan's Makrana, Challenging Social Norms
Speaking after the funeral, the daughters said their parents had never discriminated between sons and daughters.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
Didwana-Kuchaman: For generations, the right to perform last rites have been reserved for the sons or male members of the family. Breaking this stereotype are the three daughters from Rajasthan’s Makrana town, who carried their mother Asha Devi Soni's bier and performed her last rites after their brother, Ravi, who works abroad, could not come in time for the funeral.
Speaking after the funeral, the daughters said their parents had never discriminated between sons and daughters. They gave them equal education, values, and respect. "If our parents treated us equally throughout their lives, why should daughters not have the same right and responsibility to give them a final farewell?" they said.
The last rites were attended by the members of the community and no questions were raised.
Earlier this year, two young sisters in Saran district performed their mother, Babita Devi’s last rites when their relatives or villagers didn’t come forward to help them.
Last year, seven daughters from the village of Sialkot near the Gangolihat tehsil in the border district of Pithoragarh collectively shouldered the final journey of their father. The girls carried the bier of their father and also led the funeral procession. They performed the last rites at the crematorium.
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