ETV Bharat / state

Three Criminals Arrested After Encounter In Delhi

The motorcycle seized by police from the encounter site. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Police arrested three hardened criminals following an encounter in South Delhi's Pushp Vihar locality on Friday night.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rakesh (alias Raka), Sonu (alias Addu), and Bharat. All of them are members of the Prince Tevatia gang.

Police said a motorcycle and other incriminating items were recovered from them.

According to the police, they received a tip-off from informants regarding the presence of the accused, prompting a police team to cordon off the area. Upon spotting the police, the criminals opened fire, which led to retaliation by the police and subsequent arrest of all three accused.