Three Criminals Arrested After Encounter In Delhi
Two of the accused sustained bullet wounds in their legs in the exchange of fire
Published : June 6, 2026 at 9:33 AM IST
New Delhi: Police arrested three hardened criminals following an encounter in South Delhi's Pushp Vihar locality on Friday night.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Rakesh (alias Raka), Sonu (alias Addu), and Bharat. All of them are members of the Prince Tevatia gang.
Police said a motorcycle and other incriminating items were recovered from them.
According to the police, they received a tip-off from informants regarding the presence of the accused, prompting a police team to cordon off the area. Upon spotting the police, the criminals opened fire, which led to retaliation by the police and subsequent arrest of all three accused.
The criminals, who were on the motorcycle, fired six rounds at the police team in a bid to flee. In the ensuing exchange of fire, the police team fired six rounds in return, leaving two of the criminals - Rakesh and Sonu -- with bullet wounds in their legs. The third accused, Bharat, was apprehended after a chase.
Bullets fired by the criminals struck the bulletproof vests worn by head constables Sandeep and Arvind, who escaped unhurt because of the protective gear. The injured accused has been shifted to the hospital for treatment, while the third accused is being interrogated.
The operation involved personnel from the Special Cell and Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of Delhi Police.
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