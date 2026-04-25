Three Cousins Arrested For Murder Of Barnala Man, Five Months After Crime
According to DSP Barnala Satvir Singh, on November 5 last year, a body of a man was found lying along a highway near Dhanaula.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Barnala: The police have solved a blind murder case that took place nearly five months ago in the Dhanaula town of Barnala. The police have arrested three cousins of the deceased for the crime.
According to DSP Barnala Satvir Singh, on November 5 last year, a body of a man was found lying along a highway near Dhanaula. The deceased was later identified as Harjinder Singh alias Kala (45), a resident of Dhanaula. The police had taken the body into custody and registered a case against unknown persons before launching an investigation.
The DSP stated that based on evidence provided by family members and leads gathered during the investigation, the police conducted a detailed probe.
Three accused, Gurpreet Singh, Harpreet Singh, and Harvinder Singh, all residents of Dhanaula, have been arrested in connection with the case. All three accused are sons of the deceased's paternal uncles.
According to police, preliminary interrogation revealed that there was an ongoing dispute between the deceased and the accused over land and financial transactions. It is due to that grudge, the accused allegedly murdered Harjinder Singh in a brutal manner.
"We have arrested all three accused and obtained their remand from the court. During the remand, the weapons used in the crime will be recovered, and further important revelations are expected," said DSP Satvir Singh.
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