ETV Bharat / state

Three Cousins Arrested For Murder Of Barnala Man, Five Months After Crime

Barnala: The police have solved a blind murder case that took place nearly five months ago in the Dhanaula town of Barnala. The police have arrested three cousins of the deceased for the crime.

According to DSP Barnala Satvir Singh, on November 5 last year, a body of a man was found lying along a highway near Dhanaula. The deceased was later identified as Harjinder Singh alias Kala (45), a resident of Dhanaula. The police had taken the body into custody and registered a case against unknown persons before launching an investigation.

The DSP stated that based on evidence provided by family members and leads gathered during the investigation, the police conducted a detailed probe.