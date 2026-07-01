ETV Bharat / state

Three Cops Held For Rs 2 Crore Salary 'Fraud' In Chhattisgarh; AI Employed To Audit Records

Jagdalpur: Three policemen were arrested for allegedly embezzling around Rs 2 crore by fraudulently inflating salaries over nearly three years in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, after an Artificial Intelligence-assisted audit exposed the scam, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as constables Girish Rai, Rajkumar Katlam and Hemant Mathew, they said.

Rai was posted as an assistant in the salary section of the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Jagdalpur, while the other two were posted in different sections there.

Bastar SP Shalabh Kumar Sinha said routine internal and external audits detected irregularities in the salary section, prompting a preliminary inquiry.

“The inquiry revealed that Girish Rai, who was responsible for processing salary bills, edited the soft copies of salary records before they were processed and fraudulently increased the salaries of himself and two other constables. During questioning, he admitted to the offence,” Sinha said.

The accused allegedly siphoned off between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2 crore from government accounts between October 2023 and May 2026. Rai, who had been posted in the SP office since 2012 and was appointed on compassionate grounds, is believed to be the mastermind of the fraud, he said.

The investigation also suggested that Rai allegedly inflated salaries of some other employees under the pretext of giving them loans and later received the amount in cash from them as loan repayment, Sinha said.