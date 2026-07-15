ETV Bharat / state

Three Convicts Climb Compound Wall, Flee From Kalaburagi Central Jail In Karnataka

The prisoners used their T-shirts and towels as ropes to climb down from the prison wall ( ETV Bharat )

Kalaburagi: Three convicts escaped from Kalaburagi Central Jail in Karnataka by climbing the compound walls of the prison on Tuesday morning.

The convicts, originally from Bidar district, have been identified as Mastan alias Masha of Basavakalyan taluk, Santosh Methre of Santpur village of Aurad taluk and Sagar Bheemaraya of Bakkachoudi village of Bidar taluk. While two of them were serving life imprisonment in a murder case, the other was serving a 20-year sentence in a POCSO case, police said.

City Police Commissioner S D Sharanappa and other senior police and jail officials inspected the spot. Three special teams have been formed to nab the absconders, sources said.

As per preliminary information, the prisoners climbed the compound wall using a ladder kept for construction work in the jail after breaking open the iron grill of the washroom of Barrack No. 5. They then jumped out by using T-shirts and their towels as ropes, the commissioner said.