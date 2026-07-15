Three Convicts Climb Compound Wall, Flee From Kalaburagi Central Jail In Karnataka
The prisoners used a ladder kept for construction work in the jail and jumped out
Published : July 15, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST
Kalaburagi: Three convicts escaped from Kalaburagi Central Jail in Karnataka by climbing the compound walls of the prison on Tuesday morning.
The convicts, originally from Bidar district, have been identified as Mastan alias Masha of Basavakalyan taluk, Santosh Methre of Santpur village of Aurad taluk and Sagar Bheemaraya of Bakkachoudi village of Bidar taluk. While two of them were serving life imprisonment in a murder case, the other was serving a 20-year sentence in a POCSO case, police said.
City Police Commissioner S D Sharanappa and other senior police and jail officials inspected the spot. Three special teams have been formed to nab the absconders, sources said.
As per preliminary information, the prisoners climbed the compound wall using a ladder kept for construction work in the jail after breaking open the iron grill of the washroom of Barrack No. 5. They then jumped out by using T-shirts and their towels as ropes, the commissioner said.
A thorough investigation is being conducted, and appropriate action will be taken if any lapses are found on the part of the jail officials, he said.
He also said the Inspector General of Police and the Superintendent of Police, Bidar, have been looking into the matter.
He expressed hope that the three absconders will be arrested soon.
Earlier, the accused who was arrested under a POCSO case at Afzalpur police station, had been absconding but was arrested.
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