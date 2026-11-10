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3 Workers Die Asphyxiation At Tata Electronics Plant In Tamil Nadu's Hosur

Three Contract Workers Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas at Tata Electronics Plant Near Hosur ( ETV Bharat )

Krishnagiri: Three contract workers died after allegedly inhaling toxic gas inside a wastewater treatment tank at Tata Electronics' manufacturing facility near Hosur in Krishnagiri district, Tamil Nadu, on Monday.

The incident occurred at the company's Marigold Plant in the Vanniyapuram area, where components for iPhones are manufactured. More than 1,500 employees work at the facility in different shifts.

According to preliminary information, maintenance and cleaning work was being carried out at a nano-filtration bead tank used for wastewater treatment at the plant. The three workers, identified as Sarathikumar (25) of Belarampatti village, Akmal (28) of Thinnur, and Kaveri (31) of Jambuth village, were employed on a contract basis through a private firm, Nalco. At around 5 pm, the workers entered the wastewater treatment tank to carry out cleaning work. They reportedly inhaled toxic gas and collapsed inside the tank. Personnel at the Tata Electronics facility rescued the workers and rushed them by ambulance to a private hospital in Hosur. However, doctors declared all three dead on arrival.