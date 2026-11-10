3 Workers Die Asphyxiation At Tata Electronics Plant In Tamil Nadu's Hosur
The incident occurred at the company's Marigold Plant in the Vanniyapuram area, where components for iPhones are manufactured.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 6:50 AM IST
Krishnagiri: Three contract workers died after allegedly inhaling toxic gas inside a wastewater treatment tank at Tata Electronics' manufacturing facility near Hosur in Krishnagiri district, Tamil Nadu, on Monday.
The incident occurred at the company's Marigold Plant in the Vanniyapuram area, where components for iPhones are manufactured. More than 1,500 employees work at the facility in different shifts.
According to preliminary information, maintenance and cleaning work was being carried out at a nano-filtration bead tank used for wastewater treatment at the plant. The three workers, identified as Sarathikumar (25) of Belarampatti village, Akmal (28) of Thinnur, and Kaveri (31) of Jambuth village, were employed on a contract basis through a private firm, Nalco.
At around 5 pm, the workers entered the wastewater treatment tank to carry out cleaning work. They reportedly inhaled toxic gas and collapsed inside the tank. Personnel at the Tata Electronics facility rescued the workers and rushed them by ambulance to a private hospital in Hosur. However, doctors declared all three dead on arrival.
The bodies were shifted to Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital for further procedures. Rayakottai police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. Krishnagiri District Collector Dinesh Kumar has directed officials to conduct a detailed investigation into the deaths.
Authorities are examining the role of the private contractor and whether the workers were provided with adequate safety equipment and protective measures before being assigned the cleaning work. The investigation will also look into the circumstances under which the workers entered the tank and the possible cause of the toxic gas exposure.
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