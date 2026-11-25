ETV Bharat / state

Three College Students Killed, Five To Six Injured As Tempo Mows Into Them In Maharashtra's Pune

CCTV grab of the spot where the mishap occurred ( ETV Bharat )

Pune: Three college students were killed while five to six others sustained critical injuries after a speeding Eicher tempo/truck lost control and rammed into a group of students waiting at a bus stop near Garwa Hotel in Pune's Bopdev Ghat area.

The deceased were identified as Siddhesh Raje, Vishal Dangde, and Mohini Chaudhary. Police said the incident occurred at around 1:30 pm near Garwa Hotel in Bopdev Ghat. A group of students was waiting at a bus stop when the speeding tempo mowed into them. The tempo hit another vehicle first before swerving off the road and mowing into the students at the bus stop.

While Raje, Dangde and Chaudhary were killed, five to six others sustained critical injuries in the mishap. The injured students were transported to a hospital nearby for treatment. A police team rushed to the spot after the mishap. While a CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, the driver of the tempo has been taken into custody. Further investigation into the incident is on. In October, a police sub-inspector lost his life while seven others, including three police personnel and devotees, sustained injuries after a speeding car crashed into police barricades that were raised for the Navratri festival in Nashik.