Three Collectorates In Rajasthan Get Bomb Threat Emails; Probe Launched

Barmer SP Narendra Singh Meena said an email was received at the district collector's office at 10:45 pm on Monday. "The email threatened to blow up the collectorate office on Tuesday, along with the house of actor Rajinikanth in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. On Tuesday morning, the district collector's PA informed the SP office about the threat email. The entire Collectorate complex has been evacuated, with police and other security agencies investigating the matter."

Advocate Ishwar Singh Balai said, "I came to the court for routine work in the morning. But shortly afterwards, I heard that a bomb threat was sent to the collectorate, which was immediately evacuated by the police."

Barmer: Three collectorate offices in Rajasthan had an unusual start on Tuesday after receiving emails with bomb threats. The Barmer district collectorate office went into a panic mode, and police evacuated the entire premise, followed by an intense search for any explosives.

In Dholpur collectorate, the police evacuated the premises soon after learning about the threat email. SP Vikas Sangwan and other officers rushed to the spot. The SP office, adjacent to the collectorate, also had to be evacuated as a precaution. A bomb disposal and dog squad team has been called from Bharatpur to comb the place for explosives.

Security personnel during the evacuation process at Ajmer collectorate. (ETV Bharat)

"An email was received from the address RameshKaila@outlook.com, threatening to blow up the Dholpur collectorate. Following this, the collectorate premises have been completely evacuated. The bomb disposal and dog squad team is thoroughly searching the complex. No suspicious object has been recovered during the investigation so far. The email received by the administration is being thoroughly investigated, and its sender will not be spared under any circumstances," Sangawan said.

The Ajmer collectorate also received a bomb threat via email for the third time. As a precaution, employees were evacuated from various departments. As the bomb disposal and dog squads were at the airport due to the Chief Minister's visit, the Civil Lines police conducted an immediate search operation in the premises. A team of commandos from the Emergency Response Team was also called in. The previous two threats were to blow up both the Ajmer collectorate and the Dargah. The 814th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti is also currently underway in Ajmer.

Department officials with police at the Dholpur collectorate. (ETV Bharat)

Additional Superintendent of Police Himanshu Jangid said the email from an unknown person mentioned the presence of RDX in the collectorate premises, and various security agencies are collectively searching the collectorate premises.

Civil Lines Police Station in-charge Shambhu Singh said all government offices in the collectorate premises are being searched thoroughly.