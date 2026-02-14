Three Cobra Commandos Among 4 Dead, Another Injured In Chhattisgarh Accident
Dhamtari Collector Avinash Mishra said that the personnel were traveling on leave from Jagdalpur to Raipur when the vehicle rammed a stationary truck.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Dhamtari: Three personnel of the CRPF's Cobra Battalion and a driver were killed while another personnel was injured after the vehicle they were traveling in rammed a stationary truck here on Saturday, officials said.
The accident occurred near the Khapri bypass under the Arjuni police station limits on NH 30. Upon receiving information about the incident, senior officers rushed to the Dhamtari District Hospital. Dhamtari Collector Avinash Mishra confirmed the accident, stating that soldiers from the Cobra Battalion were traveling on leave from Jagdalpur to Raipur around 8 a.m.
Four people died on the spot while one soldier was injured in the mishap. The deceased include three Cobra Battalion soldiers and a civilian. One soldier is injured and has been referred to Raipur for further treatment after receiving primary treatment at the Dhamtari District Hospital.
The deceased have been identified as Mukesh Kumar, Head Constable, Umendra Singh, SI, Rajkumar Gaur, Constable, Hiralal Nagar, a civilian driver. The injured personnel has been identified as Abhiman Rai, Cobra Battalion.
Dhamtari Mayor Ramu Rohra met the injured soldier and arranged for Home Minister Vijay Sharma to speak to the injured soldier, Abhiman Rai, over the phone.
CM Expresses Grief
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the accident. In a post on X, the CM wrote, " The news of the untimely demise of our brave soldiers from the Cobra Battalion in the extremely tragic road accident that occurred in Dhamtari today is heart-wrenching. I pay my humble tribute to the departed soldiers who were devoted to the service of the nation, and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed souls and a speedy recovery to the injured soldier. In this hour of grief, our government stands with the affected families with complete sensitivity and commitment".