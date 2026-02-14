ETV Bharat / state

Three Cobra Commandos Among 4 Dead, Another Injured In Chhattisgarh Accident

Dhamtari: Three personnel of the CRPF's Cobra Battalion and a driver were killed while another personnel was injured after the vehicle they were traveling in rammed a stationary truck here on Saturday, officials said.

The accident occurred near the Khapri bypass under the Arjuni police station limits on NH 30. Upon receiving information about the incident, senior officers rushed to the Dhamtari District Hospital. Dhamtari Collector Avinash Mishra confirmed the accident, stating that soldiers from the Cobra Battalion were traveling on leave from Jagdalpur to Raipur around 8 a.m.

The truck which collided with a vehicle carrying CRPF personnel in Dhamtari (ETV Bharat)

Four people died on the spot while one soldier was injured in the mishap. The deceased include three Cobra Battalion soldiers and a civilian. One soldier is injured and has been referred to Raipur for further treatment after receiving primary treatment at the Dhamtari District Hospital.