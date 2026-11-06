ETV Bharat / state

Three Children From Uttarakhand's Chamoli Honoured For Bravery After Bear Attack At School

The three children along with three others were given Chief Minister's State Children's Bravery Award at Parade Ground in Dehradun by Union Home Minister Amit Shah ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: Three children from Uttarakhand's Chamoli district have been honoured with the Chief Minister's State Children's Bravery Award for displaying exceptional courage during a bear attack at their school on December 22, 2025. While Aarav Singh fought to save himself, Divya risked her life to rescue him, and Deepika protected nine other students by securing them inside a classroom.

The incident took place in the morning at the GIC UPS Harishankar school premises after students went about their usual activities at around 9:30 am, a bear suddenly entered the school campus.

At the time, Aarav Singh Pundir, a Class 6 student, had gone to dispose of garbage when the bear attacked him.

The bear grabbed Aarav and started dragging him towards nearby bushes. Aarav struggled to free himself, but couldn’t do much so he called his classmate Divya for help.

All six children received medals and certificates of appreciation. (ETV Bharat)

The Class 8 student, Divya followed Aarav and found him injured in the bushes. The third student, Deepika, got the other children to safety. She escorted nine students to a Class 7 classroom.

Deepika and the other children held the door firmly from inside as the animal attempted to enter.