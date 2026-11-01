Three Children Drown While Plucking Water Lily Flowers From Pond In Odisha's Cuttack
The children were playing near the pond. They were pulled out from the water body and rushed to hospital where they were declared brought dead.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Cuttack: Three children drowned while attempting to pluck water lily flowers (locally referred to as koi or lotus) from a pond in Odisha's Cuttack on Sunday.
The incident occurred at Gopalpur panchayat under Bhadereshwar police station at Mahanga block of the district. The deceased are Zeeshan Khan (4) and his brother Salman Khan (3), sons of Imran Khan. The third deceased is six-year-old Arham Khan, son of Anwar Khan of the panchayat.
Locals said the three minors were playing near a pond and went missing. Family members and locals launched a search when they saw the children's footwear near the edge of the pond. They looked for the children and also called fire personnel who rushed to the spot and pulled the unconscious children from the deep water and rushed them to a nearby hospital. However, doctors at the facility formally declared all three children dead upon arrival.
Police said the bodies have been sent for postmortem and a case registered. The exact reason of the children's death will be known after the postmortem report is received, said a police officer.
In October, four school students from the same locality drowned in Thiruneermalai lake in Chromepet locality of Chennai.
The deceased, residents of Lakshmipuram, Chromepet near Tambaram, went missing and were later found dead in the lake. They were identified as Yuvenesh (10), son of Dayalan from Krishna Street, Lakshmipuram, Chromepet, studying in Class VI; Devadharshan (12), son of Kripakaran from the same area, studying in Class VII; Pooja (13), daughter of Mari from Ranganathasamy 2nd Street, Lakshmipuram; and Kushi (13), daughter of Lalchand from Ranganathasamy 1st Street. Both girls were studying in Class VIII.
Also Read