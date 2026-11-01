ETV Bharat / state

Three Children Drown While Plucking Water Lily Flowers From Pond In Odisha's Cuttack

Cuttack: Three children drowned while attempting to pluck water lily flowers (locally referred to as koi or lotus) from a pond in Odisha's Cuttack on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Gopalpur panchayat under ​​Bhadereshwar police station at Mahanga block of the district. The deceased are Zeeshan Khan (4) and his brother Salman Khan (3), sons of Imran Khan. The third deceased is six-year-old Arham Khan, son of Anwar Khan of the panchayat.

Locals said the three minors were playing near a pond and went missing. Family members and locals launched a search when they saw the children's footwear near the edge of the pond. They looked for the children and also called fire personnel who rushed to the spot and pulled the unconscious children from the deep water and rushed them to a nearby hospital. However, doctors at the facility formally declared all three children dead upon arrival.

Police said the bodies have been sent for postmortem and a case registered. The exact reason of the children's death will be known after the postmortem report is received, said a police officer.