Three Children Drown In A Pond In Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the bereaved families
Published : June 12, 2026 at 12:06 PM IST
Tikamgarh: Three children drowned while bathing in a pond in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.
The heart-wrenching incident took place in Siddha Sagar pond at Astaun village in Tikamgarh when the children were taking a bath to beat the scorching heat.
Following the incident, the entire village was engulfed in grief.
The deceased have been identified as 12-year-old Prince, 11-year-old Deepesh, and 11-year-old Raj. Another child, who was along with them when the incident happened, however, survived.
Although the pond was shallow near the banks, the three children ventured into deeper water, leading to the tragic incident.
The 12-year-old child accompanying the deceased informed their families about the incident, after which police and villagers rushed to the scene. Later, the bodies of all three children were retrieved from the pond.
Police are questioning the fourth child to understand exactly how the incident happened.
After completing the inquest, the bodies were sent to the district hospital for post-mortem examinations. Police said the bodies were promptly recovered, a case of unnatural death was registered, and an investigation is underway.
The bicycles, clothes and other belongings of the deceased were found on the bank of the pond.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed grief over the incident and announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the bereaved families.
"The news of the death of three innocent children due to drowning is deeply heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Instructions have been issued to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the affected families from the government," the Chief Minister said.
BJP State president Hemant Khandelwal has also condoled the incident.
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