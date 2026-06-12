ETV Bharat / state

Three Children Drown In A Pond In Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh

The bodies of the victims were retrieved from the pond. ( ETV Bharat )

Tikamgarh: Three children drowned while bathing in a pond in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

The heart-wrenching incident took place in Siddha Sagar pond at Astaun village in Tikamgarh when the children were taking a bath to beat the scorching heat.

Following the incident, the entire village was engulfed in grief.

The deceased have been identified as 12-year-old Prince, 11-year-old Deepesh, and 11-year-old Raj. Another child, who was along with them when the incident happened, however, survived.

Although the pond was shallow near the banks, the three children ventured into deeper water, leading to the tragic incident.

The 12-year-old child accompanying the deceased informed their families about the incident, after which police and villagers rushed to the scene. Later, the bodies of all three children were retrieved from the pond.