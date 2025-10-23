ETV Bharat / state

Three Children Die Of Food Poisoning In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Narayanpur: Three children died of food poisoning at Got village in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

Collector Pratishtha Mamagai said the children fell sick after consuming contaminated food. It is not yet known what the children ate and their family members are being questioned for more information. The Collector said a few other children and adults have fallen ill and are being treated.

Mamagai said a team of Health Department from Bhairamgarh in Bijapur has been dispatched to the village to treat the affected and collect samples of food and water for testing. She said the Health Department is making all efforts to provide relief to the affected people.