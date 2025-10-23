Three Children Die Of Food Poisoning In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur
While a health team has been sent to Got village, more details will emerge after its return to Bijapur, said collector Pratishtha Mamagai.
Narayanpur: Three children died of food poisoning at Got village in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday.
Collector Pratishtha Mamagai said the children fell sick after consuming contaminated food. It is not yet known what the children ate and their family members are being questioned for more information. The Collector said a few other children and adults have fallen ill and are being treated.
Mamagai said a team of Health Department from Bhairamgarh in Bijapur has been dispatched to the village to treat the affected and collect samples of food and water for testing. She said the Health Department is making all efforts to provide relief to the affected people.
"There is a mobile network problem in the area where the incident took place. As soon as the Health Department team reaches the network area, they will be able to get full details on the situation there. Currently we can confirm that three children have died of food poisoning in the village. All the children and villagers who are sick are being treated in Bhairamgarh Hospital. A health department team has been dispatched to the affected village," Mamgai said.
She said official confirmation on the number of affected and the exact cause of the incident will be known only after the health team returns from the village. Several villages in Naxal-affected Abujhmad have no access to mobile network. Most such villages do not even have motorable roads.
