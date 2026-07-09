ETV Bharat / state

Three Children Die Of Chandipura Virus In Gujarat's Sabarkantha

Sabarkantha: The Chandipura virus outbreak has turned grimmer in Gujarat with three children succumbing to it at the Himmatnagar Civil Hospital in Sabarkantha in the last 11 days. Two other children are battling for life after being aflicted with the disease even as the administration has initiated monitoring in the affected areas.

Of the seven children who were admitted to Himmatnagar Civil Hospital, three have died due to the virus. One of the deceased is a six-year-old from Rajasthan, while the other two are from Panchmahal and Banaskantha districts. Two children are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital and their reports are awaited. The other two children have been discharged from the hospital after their tests came back negative.

In light of this situation, the local health department has gone on high alert. Intensive surveillance has been initiated in the affected areas to prevent the virus from spreading further.

"Since June 26, a total of seven patients suspected of suffering from Chandipura virus have been admitted to Himmatnagar Civil Hospital, of whom three have died. One of the deceased was from Rajasthan. In another case, the test result was negative, but the patient died. One report is still awaited but patient has also died. A total of three patients have died so far, and four were admitted, but one left the hospital without consulting a doctor. The results of two patients are still awaited. Seven to eight patients had died due to Chandipura virus in 2024," said Vipul Jani, RMO, Civil Hospital, Himmatnagar