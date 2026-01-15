Three Children Among Six Charred To Death In Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur
Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Verma stated that, based on the preliminary investigation, the origin of the fire was determined to be the traditional earthen cooking oven.
Shimla: A fire that broke out in a village under the Nauradhar area of Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur charred six people, including three children, to death, officials said on Thursday.
Sirmaur deputy commissioner Priyanka Verma confirmed the incident, stating that six people have died in the fire accident, while one person has been sent to the hospital with burn injuries.
As per preliminary probe, the fire originated from the 'chullah' or traditional earthen cooking oven of the house in Talangna village late on Wednesday night, Verma said, adding that significant damage was caused by the time the fire was spotted by neighbours. Talangna is a remote village without any road connectivity to Sangrah.
Among the deceased, two are said to be from Rajgarh, while four were from the Nerva. They have been identified as Naresh, Tripta, Kavita, Sarika, Kritika and Kritik, police said. The deceased included the daughter and son-in-law of the owner of the house, who came for Boda Tyohar — the biggest annual festival of the three lakh Hattee tribes of Sirmaur, in which the daughters visit their paternal house.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sigh Sukkhu extended condolences to the bereaved family. "The tragic news of the passing of six individuals in a fire incident that occurred last night in the village of Talangna under Ghaduri Gram Panchayat of Shri Renukaji Assembly Constituency is extremely heartbreaking. This heart-wrenching accident has filled the heart with profound sorrow. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Instructions have been issued to the administration to immediately investigate the incident and provide all possible assistance to the affected families," he wrote on X.
"I appeal to all residents of the state to use fire, angithi, and heaters with utmost caution during the winter season. It is essential to ensure that these are completely extinguished before sleeping and that gas cylinders are turned off, so that such painful accidents do not recur. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the grieving families to bear this immense sorrow," he added.
Former chief minister Jairam Thakur expreseed grive over the tragedy on social media. "The incident of a devastating fire in Talangna village of Ghaduri Gram Panchayat in the Nauharidhar area of the Shri Renuka Ji Assembly Constituency of Sirmaur district last night is extremely heart-wrenching. The news of the untimely death of six people in this tragic accident is profoundly painful," he wrote on X.
"In this difficult time, my deepest condolences are with the bereaved families. I urge the administration and local people to provide every possible assistance to those affected. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give the families the strength to bear this immense sorrow," he added.
Congress state president Vinay Kumar has expressed grief over the incident and directed the authorities to provide immediate relief. "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the tragic fire that broke out last night in Talangana village of Ghanduri Gram Panchayat in our Shri Renuka Ji assembly constituency, resulting in the death of 5 people. May God grant strength to the bereaved families in this painful incident, and may the departed souls rest in peace," he shared on a social media platform.
I have instructed the administration to immediately investigate the fire incident and provide all possible administrative assistance to the affected families. I urge all the residents of the area to always extinguish the fire or charcoal stoves and turn off the gas cylinders before going to sleep to avoid such incidents. Om Shanti! Om Shanti! Om Shanti!" he wrote.
BJP state president Rajiv Bindal has also shared grief over the incident. "The news of the tragic death of five people in a devastating fire last night in Talangana village of Ghaduri Gram Panchayat in the Shri Renuka Ji area of Sirmaur district is extremely sad and heartbreaking," he posted on Facebook.
"We express our deepest condolences to the affected and grieving families in this tragic incident and pray to God for the peace of the departed souls. We also urge the government and the administration to provide all possible help and assistance to the victims. Om Shanti," he added.
This is the second major tragedy in Sangrah in the past week. On January 10, as many as 14 people were killed and 52 sustained injuries in a bus accident.
