Three Children Among Six Charred To Death In Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur

Shimla: A fire that broke out in a village under the Nauradhar area of Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur charred six people, including three children, to death, officials said on Thursday.

Sirmaur deputy commissioner Priyanka Verma confirmed the incident, stating that six people have died in the fire accident, while one person has been sent to the hospital with burn injuries.

As per preliminary probe, the fire originated from the 'chullah' or traditional earthen cooking oven of the house in Talangna village late on Wednesday night, Verma said, adding that significant damage was caused by the time the fire was spotted by neighbours. Talangna is a remote village without any road connectivity to Sangrah.

Among the deceased, two are said to be from Rajgarh, while four were from the Nerva. They have been identified as Naresh, Tripta, Kavita, Sarika, Kritika and Kritik, police said. The deceased included the daughter and son-in-law of the owner of the house, who came for Boda Tyohar — the biggest annual festival of the three lakh Hattee tribes of Sirmaur, in which the daughters visit their paternal house.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sigh Sukkhu extended condolences to the bereaved family. "The tragic news of the passing of six individuals in a fire incident that occurred last night in the village of Talangna under Ghaduri Gram Panchayat of Shri Renukaji Assembly Constituency is extremely heartbreaking. This heart-wrenching accident has filled the heart with profound sorrow. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Instructions have been issued to the administration to immediately investigate the incident and provide all possible assistance to the affected families," he wrote on X.

"I appeal to all residents of the state to use fire, angithi, and heaters with utmost caution during the winter season. It is essential to ensure that these are completely extinguished before sleeping and that gas cylinders are turned off, so that such painful accidents do not recur. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the grieving families to bear this immense sorrow," he added.