ETV Bharat / state

Three Chief Ministers To Attend Inauguration Of New Crest Gates At Tungabhadra Dam

Vijayanagara: The 33 newly installed crest gates of the Tungabhadra Dam will be inaugurated on Thursday in the presence of the Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. This is the completion of the first full replacement of the dam's gates since its construction over seven decades ago.

The inauguration ceremony will be held at the Government High School grounds in Munirabad, with Karnataka Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar leading the programme. Chief Ministers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Union ministers and senior government officials are also expected to attend the event.

The newly installed crest gates will first be inaugurated at the dam site before a public function is held in Munirabad. Sources said a high-level meeting may also be convened on the sidelines of the event to discuss key water resource projects, including desilting of the Tungabhadra reservoir and the construction of a parallel reservoir.

The inauguration comes less than a year after the collapse of Crest Gate No. 19 on August 10, 2024. The gate failure resulted in the release of a large volume of water downstream. Based on expert recommendations, authorities installed a stop-log gate to regulate water flow. However, nearly 35 TMC feet of water had already been discharged into the river. Subsequently, the government decided to replace all 33 crest gates of the dam.