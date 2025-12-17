Three Burned Alive As Pickup Truck Catches Fire On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Rajasthan's Alwar
Accident happened a day after another major accident in Mathura, where 13 people were killed in a multi-vehicle pile-up on Delhi-Agra Expressway amid dense fog.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 10:42 AM IST
Alwar: Three people died and one was seriously injured when a pickup truck caught fire after a crash with another vehicle on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Alwar district late Tuesday night, police said.
The accident occurred inside Raini police station limits. The collision triggered sparks, which set the pickup ablaze and engulfed it in flames within moments.
Raini Station House Officer Rajpal Chaudhary said police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident. Following reports that the pickup truck was on fire, fire brigade teams were called in and, with their assistance, the blaze was brought under control.
Four people were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Three occupants sustained severe burn injuries and later died during treatment, while the driver was critically injured and referred to Jaipur for advanced medical care.
The deceased have been identified as Mohit from Haryana, and Deependra and Padam from Madhya Pradesh. The injured driver, Hanny, a resident of Haryana, is undergoing treatment in Jaipur.
With the help of residents and teams from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the bodies were retrieved from the burnt vehicle and shifted to the mortuary at Raini hospital. Police have informed the families of the deceased, and post-mortem examinations will be conducted after their arrival.
Police said that although initial reports suggested multiple vehicles were involved, only the pickup truck was found at the accident site. An investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the crash.
The incident comes a day after another major expressway accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, where 13 people were killed in a multi-vehicle pile-up on the Delhi-Agra Expressway amid dense fog.
Also Read: