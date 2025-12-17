ETV Bharat / state

Three Burned Alive As Pickup Truck Catches Fire On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Rajasthan's Alwar

The collision caused the pickup to catch fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. ( IANS )

Alwar: Three people died and one was seriously injured when a pickup truck caught fire after a crash with another vehicle on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Alwar district late Tuesday night, police said.

The accident occurred inside Raini police station limits. The collision triggered sparks, which set the pickup ablaze and engulfed it in flames within moments.

Raini Station House Officer Rajpal Chaudhary said police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident. Following reports that the pickup truck was on fire, fire brigade teams were called in and, with their assistance, the blaze was brought under control.

Four people were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Three occupants sustained severe burn injuries and later died during treatment, while the driver was critically injured and referred to Jaipur for advanced medical care.