ETV Bharat / state

Three Burned Alive As Pickup Truck Catches Fire On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Rajasthan's Alwar

Accident happened a day after another major accident in Mathura, where 13 people were killed in a multi-vehicle pile-up on Delhi-Agra Expressway amid dense fog.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway accident
The collision caused the pickup to catch fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 17, 2025 at 10:42 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Alwar: Three people died and one was seriously injured when a pickup truck caught fire after a crash with another vehicle on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Alwar district late Tuesday night, police said.

The accident occurred inside Raini police station limits. The collision triggered sparks, which set the pickup ablaze and engulfed it in flames within moments.

Raini Station House Officer Rajpal Chaudhary said police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident. Following reports that the pickup truck was on fire, fire brigade teams were called in and, with their assistance, the blaze was brought under control.

Four people were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Three occupants sustained severe burn injuries and later died during treatment, while the driver was critically injured and referred to Jaipur for advanced medical care.

The deceased have been identified as Mohit from Haryana, and Deependra and Padam from Madhya Pradesh. The injured driver, Hanny, a resident of Haryana, is undergoing treatment in Jaipur.

With the help of residents and teams from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the bodies were retrieved from the burnt vehicle and shifted to the mortuary at Raini hospital. Police have informed the families of the deceased, and post-mortem examinations will be conducted after their arrival.

Police said that although initial reports suggested multiple vehicles were involved, only the pickup truck was found at the accident site. An investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the crash.

The incident comes a day after another major expressway accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, where 13 people were killed in a multi-vehicle pile-up on the Delhi-Agra Expressway amid dense fog.

Also Read:

  1. Four Dead, Three Injured As Truck Ploughs Into Vehicles On Tamil Nadu's Accident-Prone Thoppur Ghat Stretch
  2. 13 Dead, Over 70 Injured As Fire Engulfs Several Buses On Delhi-Agra Yamuna Expressway After Multi-Vehicle Collision
  3. Three Killed, Six Injured In Multi-Vehicle Collision In Rajasthan's Udaipur

TAGGED:

ACCIDENT ON DELHI MUMBAI EXPRESSWAY
SEVERAL BURNT ALIVE IN ALWAR
DELHI MUMBAI EXPRESSWAY
3 DIE IN DELHI MUMBAI EXPRESSWAY
DELHI MUMBAI EXPRESSWAY ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.