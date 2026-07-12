ETV Bharat / state

British Tourists Fined After Driving Auto With England Flag In Shimla's No-Vehicle Zone

Shimla: Three tourists from England entered Shimla's pedestrian-only Mall Road and Ridge area in an auto-rickshaw, triggering a commotion and raising concerns over enforcement of restrictions in the heritage zone.

The tourists arrived in an auto-rickshaw bearing the Kerala registration number KL07DE2685. The vehicle, decorated with the British Union Jack, the UK national flag, quickly attracted the attention of pedestrians and a commotion ensued over the entry of a vehicle into a restricted zone.

Police personnel deployed in the area intercepted the vehicle soon after receiving information about its presence in the restricted zone. During questioning, the tourists said they were unaware that the Mall Road and Ridge are designated No-Vehicle Zones. Subsequently, the police issued a challan of ₹1,500 to the foreign tourist driving the vehicle.