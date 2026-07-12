British Tourists Fined After Driving Auto With England Flag In Shimla's No-Vehicle Zone
Three visitors from England entered the restricted Mall Road-Ridge stretch in an auto-rickshaw; police fined the driver and launched an inquiry.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
Shimla: Three tourists from England entered Shimla's pedestrian-only Mall Road and Ridge area in an auto-rickshaw, triggering a commotion and raising concerns over enforcement of restrictions in the heritage zone.
The tourists arrived in an auto-rickshaw bearing the Kerala registration number KL07DE2685. The vehicle, decorated with the British Union Jack, the UK national flag, quickly attracted the attention of pedestrians and a commotion ensued over the entry of a vehicle into a restricted zone.
Police personnel deployed in the area intercepted the vehicle soon after receiving information about its presence in the restricted zone. During questioning, the tourists said they were unaware that the Mall Road and Ridge are designated No-Vehicle Zones. Subsequently, the police issued a challan of ₹1,500 to the foreign tourist driving the vehicle.
Officials said vehicular movement of general public is prohibited in the Mall Road and Ridge areas under the Shimla Road Users and Pedestrians (Public Safety and Convenience) Act, 2007. The regulation aims to protect the city's heritage character, ensure pedestrian safety and maintain smooth traffic.
Fines for rule violations have also been increased recently. Only authorized government or emergency vehicles are permitted to enter this area with special permission. The incident of the entry of foreign tourists has raised questions over how the vehicle managed to access the restricted stretch.
SP Gaurav Singh said police took immediate action after receiving information about the vehicle. "The auto-rickshaw carrying the foreign tourists entered the Mall Road area. The police took immediate action upon receiving the information and issued a challan. The entire matter is being investigated, and an official inquiry is underway," the SP said.
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