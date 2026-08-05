ETV Bharat / state

Three Brothers Drown In Cauvery While Performing Mother's Last Rites in Karur

Karur: In a tragic incident, three brothers drowned in the Cauvery River while performing 'thithi' (death anniversary) rituals for their mother near Nerur in Karur district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Srinivasan (64), Arunan (62), and Suresh (61), hailing from Narasimhapuram in Karur, bringing a pall of gloom to the village.

All three were retired bankers who had been living in different states. The brothers reached their hometown three days earlier to observe their mother's death anniversary and to perform rituals.

On Tuesday afternoon, the three siblings travelled together to the banks of the Cauvery at Nerur to perform the 'thithi' rituals.

After the ceremonies concluded, Srinivasan, the eldest of the three, stepped into the river first for the customary holy dip.

Unaware of the sudden drop in depth and the strong current, he lost his footing and was swept into deeper waters. Seeing their elder brother struggling, Arunan and Suresh instinctively plunged into the river in a desperate attempt to save him.

Within moments, the powerful current overpowered them as well, and all three brothers disappeared beneath the swirling waters before the horrified eyes of their grieving relatives.