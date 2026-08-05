Three Brothers Drown In Cauvery While Performing Mother's Last Rites in Karur
The deceased were identified as Srinivasan (64), Arunan (62), Suresh (61), hailing from Narasimhapuram and were retired bankers who had been living in different states.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST
Karur: In a tragic incident, three brothers drowned in the Cauvery River while performing 'thithi' (death anniversary) rituals for their mother near Nerur in Karur district on Tuesday.
The deceased were identified as Srinivasan (64), Arunan (62), and Suresh (61), hailing from Narasimhapuram in Karur, bringing a pall of gloom to the village.
All three were retired bankers who had been living in different states. The brothers reached their hometown three days earlier to observe their mother's death anniversary and to perform rituals.
On Tuesday afternoon, the three siblings travelled together to the banks of the Cauvery at Nerur to perform the 'thithi' rituals.
After the ceremonies concluded, Srinivasan, the eldest of the three, stepped into the river first for the customary holy dip.
Unaware of the sudden drop in depth and the strong current, he lost his footing and was swept into deeper waters. Seeing their elder brother struggling, Arunan and Suresh instinctively plunged into the river in a desperate attempt to save him.
Within moments, the powerful current overpowered them as well, and all three brothers disappeared beneath the swirling waters before the horrified eyes of their grieving relatives.
Accompanying relatives and locals at the site managed to pull the brothers out of the river and rushed them to a private hospital in Karur, but doctors declared all three brought dead.
The Vangal police later shifted the bodies to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital, Gandhigram, for post-mortem and registered a case.
The tragedy unfolded as the Cauvery has been swelling rapidly following incessant monsoon rains in the catchment areas and the release of surplus water from Karnataka's Kabini Dam, resulting in a sharp rise in the river's flow but unknown to the brothers as they gathered for the rituals from different states.
The deaths of three brothers — who had gathered only to perform thithi rituals to their departed mother — have left their family and the entire village in deep mourning.
Also read