ETV Bharat / state

Three Bears Electrocuted In Chhattisgarh's Surajpur; Probe Launched

Surajpur: Three bears were electrocuted to death after coming into contact with a high-voltage power transmission cable that had snapped and fallen near Parvatipur village under the Pratappur forest area of Surajpur division in Chhattisgarh, forest officials said on Sunday.

The forest department has initiated a probe into the incident that took place on Saturday. Preliminary information revealed that an 11 kV high-voltage power line passing through the forest snapped due to likely strong winds and a thunderstorm and fell to the ground. Eventually, a male bear, a female bear and her cub came in contact with it and died on the spot, a forest department official said.

The carcass of one of the bears was severely charred as electricity continued to flow through the line. Sparks from the cable also triggered a fire, damaging nearby shrubs and vegetation, Michael Tirkey, an eyewitness, said.

"A male bear, a female bear, and her cub died after coming into contact with a high-tension wire. The carcasses were sent for post-mortem, after which last rites were performed in accordance with regulations. An investigation into the matter has been initiated," Surajpur DFO DP Sahu said.