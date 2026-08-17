Three Bear Attacks In Srinagar In 24 Hours Underscore Rising Human-Wildlife Conflict Cases In J&K
Locals in Khonmoh area of Srinagar are in panic due to three back to back attacks that has left three residents injured.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
Srinagar: In an alarming incident marking the rising human-wildlife conflict cases, as many as three persons were mauled by a bear on the outskirts of Srinagar city of Jammu and Kashmir causing panic among the residents.
According to officials, a black bear attacked a woman Fatima, 57, wife of Muhammad Maqbool Wani near her house at Shah Mohalla of Khonmoh area of the city on Monday morning leaving her injured. After immediate first aid, Fatima was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Another incident on Monday morning took place in Sirhindi Colony of the same area where the same beast injured 30-year-old Muzaffar Ahmed Butt, son of Ghulam Hassan Butt. Butt is also undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Both these incidents took place a day after the bear attacked a local resident Ijaz Ahmed Butt, son of Abdul Rashid Butt person in the Shiv Dikri area of Khonmoh. He was injured in the attack, after which his family immediately shifted him to the hospital.
After the continuous attacks, the authorities have deployed teams of the Wildlife Department in the area. Officials said that they have taken notice of the incidents and are continuously monitoring the situation. An official of the Wildlife Department said that the bear has been located, adding it will be rescued soon.
Three attacks in less than 24 hours have increased the concerns of the people living in the area, where many houses are located near forest areas.
According to data compiled by the Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife Protection Department, more than 17,200 incidents of human-wildlife collisions were recorded from 2020 to July 2025. More than 100 people were killed and nearly 1,100 injured in these incidents.
The latest attacks in Khonmoh come about a month after a man was killed by a black bear while working in an orchard in Kulgam district of south Kashmir. Earlier in June, a casual labourer was also injured in a bear attack while on night duty at the Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar.
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