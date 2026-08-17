ETV Bharat / state

Three Bear Attacks In Srinagar In 24 Hours Underscore Rising Human-Wildlife Conflict Cases In J&K

Srinagar: In an alarming incident marking the rising human-wildlife conflict cases, as many as three persons were mauled by a bear on the outskirts of Srinagar city of Jammu and Kashmir causing panic among the residents.

According to officials, a black bear attacked a woman Fatima, 57, wife of Muhammad Maqbool Wani near her house at Shah Mohalla of Khonmoh area of the city on Monday morning leaving her injured. After immediate first aid, Fatima was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Another incident on Monday morning took place in Sirhindi Colony of the same area where the same beast injured 30-year-old Muzaffar Ahmed Butt, son of Ghulam Hassan Butt. Butt is also undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Both these incidents took place a day after the bear attacked a local resident Ijaz Ahmed Butt, son of Abdul Rashid Butt person in the Shiv Dikri area of Khonmoh. He was injured in the attack, after which his family immediately shifted him to the hospital.